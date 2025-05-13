Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kerala to move court to recover ₹1,500 cr withheld by Centre over PH SHRI

Kerala to move court to recover ₹1,500 cr withheld by Centre over PH SHRI

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that Kerala will join forces with Tamil Nadu to press for their rightful share

gavel

This ruling has opened the door for Kerala to approach the apex court over the denial of its financial entitlement. Photo: Freepik

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kerala government on Tuesday said it would explore both legal and protest avenues to secure over Rs 1,500 crore in funds allegedly withheld by the Centre under various centrally sponsored schemes because Kerala has not signed the PM SHRI scheme memorandum.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that Kerala will join forces with Tamil Nadu to press for their rightful share. He accused the central government of discriminatory practices.

"I have already spoken to the Tamil Nadu Education Minister twice and will be meeting him next week," Sivankutty told PTI Video, underlining a coordinated effort between the two southern states. 

 

The funds in question have allegedly been held back due to Kerala's refusal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) associated with the PM Sree scheme a central government initiative aimed at upgrading select schools across India.

Minister Sivankutty further cited a Supreme Court judgement in a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government, which made clear that states are under no legal compulsion to implement the National Education Policy (NEP).

Also Read

Supreme Court

Centre in SC opposes Kerala's stand to withdraw plea against governor

Vizhinjam, Seaport, Port

From protest to prosperity: Vizhinjam port offers new hope for local youth

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear Kerala's pleas against Governor over delay in approving bills

Exam, National exam

KEAM 2025: Admit card to be issued today at official website, details here

Vellappally Natesan

Kerala Ezhava leader sparks row by calling Malappuram a 'separate nation'

This ruling has opened the door for Kerala to approach the apex court over the denial of its financial entitlement.

"I had personally discussed the issue with the Union Education Minister on two occasions and have also written to the Centre requesting the release of funds owed to the state," Sivankutty said. 

"They have even blocked our Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) funds on the same grounds. The Centre has not responded positively, and we are now left with no choice but to pursue legal remedies and organise protests," he said.

Calling for fair treatment, the Minister urged the Union government to recognise Kerala as an integral and significant part of the country and to release the funds that are due.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Mod

LIVE news updates: PM Modi visits Adampur air base, interacts with soldiers

PM Modi

PM Modi visits Adampur air base in Punjab, interacts with soldiers

Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghose

Court grants bail to Derek O'Brien, TMC leaders in 2024 ECI protest case

liquor beer

At least 14 die after consuming spurious liquor in Amritsar, 7 arrested

School

Schools shut in Punjab's Amritsar, Pathankot as a precautionary measure

Topics : Kerala govt Kerala Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon