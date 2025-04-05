Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Kerala Ezhava leader sparks row by calling Malappuram a 'separate nation'

Kerala Ezhava leader sparks row by calling Malappuram a 'separate nation'

While addressing a convention of community members at Chungathara here on Friday, Natesan said that people belonging to the backward community are living under constant fear in Malappuram

Vellappally Natesan

Vellappally Natesan charged that the community members could not even breathe freely here and were treated just as "voting machines" | Image: X/NewsDrum

Press Trust of India Malappuram (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has made controversial remarks against Muslim-dominated Malappuram district in the state, describing it as a "separate nation" or an exclusive "state of certain people".

SNDP is an organisation that represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in Kerala.

While addressing a convention of community members at Chungathara here on Friday, Natesan said that people belonging to the backward community are living under constant fear in Malappuram.

He charged that the community members could not even breathe freely here and were treated just as "voting machines".

"I think, you (community members) cannot live here speaking your independent opinion. Malappuram is a separate nation...or a separate state of certain people." He further said that was the reason for the continuing backwardness of Ezhava people in Malappuram.

 

Also Read

ASHA workers in Kerala

Protesting ASHA workers accuse INTUC of betrayal; union denies claim

When Waqf land claims turned lives upside down in Kerala and Karnataka

When Waqf land claims turned lives upside down in Kerala and Karnataka

San Fernando Mothership, Kerala

Government rejects Opposition's offshore mining allegations in Kerala

L2: Empuraan

Congress MP Hibi Eden moves adjournment motion over 'L2: Empuraan' row

Mohanlal

What is the controversy over film 'Empuraan' for which Mohanlal apologised?

He sought to know whether the community members in Malappuram have received any benefits from the country's independence decades ago.

Barring the MGNREGA, in which field does the backward community members have significant representations, he asked during the address.

He also claimed that the Ezhava community members are suffering due to vote bank politics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata govt over Ram Navami celebrations

K Annamalai, Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai opts out of 'state leadership race'

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Prepare for polls for 5 yrs, not 6 months: Kharge to Cong district chiefs

PremiumParliament

Parliament Budget Session concludes, both Houses adjourned sine die

M K Stalin

Stalin calls for all-party meeting after Murmu rejects NEET exemption plea

Topics : Kerala Kerala govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon