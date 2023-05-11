KGMOA suggests measures to Kerala govt for tightening hospitals security

The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) on Thursday suggested to the state government a slew of measures, including installation of CCTV cameras and deployment of ex-servicemen, to strengthen security in hospitals and help doctors treat patients without fear.

In a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, KGMOA put forward a list of measures for urgent consideration by the government in the wake of the killing of a 23-year-old doctor at a taluk hospital in Kollam district by a man brought there for treatment by the police.

The suggestions included issuance of an ordinance to amend the Kerala Health Care Service Persons and Health Care Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012 for ensuring protection of those working in the health science education sector.

Besides that, the association of medical professionals also suggested deployment of armed police and aid posts at hospitals having emergency wards, implementation of government order regarding triage system in such wards and appointment of more chief medical officers (CMOs) so that there can be two CMOs in every shift in such wards.

With regard to medical examination of persons in police custody, the association suggested making arrangements, including appointment of more doctors, in the jails.

The doctor -- Vandana Das -- was stabbed repeatedly by the man -- G Sandeep, a school teacher -- early on Wednesday morning and succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

Das, a native of Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district, was the only child of her parents. She was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital and worked at the taluk hospital as part of her training.

She was given a tearful and emotional goodbye by her parents prior to her cremation earlier in the day.

A huge crowd, including the Speaker of Kerala Assembly, state and central ministers, turned up to pay their respects at the residence of Das prior to her funeral.

While her father kissed her several times and held on to his daughter for one long last time, her mother had to be carried by several persons to see Das' body for the last time. Her mother too broke down and had to be carried away by relatives.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George instructed the Director of the Health department to name the new block of Kottarakkara taluk hospital after Dr Vandana Das as a mark of respect for her.