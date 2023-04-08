close

Kiren Rijiju's car meets with minor accident in J-K's Ramban, no one hurt

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's car grazed a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday evening, officials said. He was not hurt in the accident

Press Trust of India Banihal/Jammu
Kiren Rijiju

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's car grazed a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday evening, officials said. He was not hurt in the accident.

The truck had suffered a breakdown and the minister's car grazed it before coming to a halt, they said.

The accident took place near Sita Ram Passi in the Maroog area around 6 pm when he was on his way to Srinagar after attending two functions in Jammu and Udhampur, the officials said.

Security personnel in accompanying cars rushed and escorted the minister out of his vehicle, they said.

Rijiju later left for Srinagar and crossed the Banihal tunnel the gateway to the Kashmir Valley - around 7 pm, the officials said.

Topics : Kiren Rijiju | Accident | Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

