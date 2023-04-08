close

India has more internet users in rural areas than urban, says PM Modi

India has more rural internet users than urban users and the nation is the world's number one in digital transactions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday

India has more rural internet users than urban users and the nation is the world's number one in digital transactions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday, inaugurating several projects in the road and railway sectors.

In his address, Modi said India has been witnessing a revolution in terms of infrastructure.

"We are the world's No 1 in digital transactions; we have the most inexpensive mobile data. Today, India has more rural internet users than urban users." He said over 6 lakh km of optic fibre has been laid connecting almost 2 lakh gram panchayats.

Some new generation infra projects will begin to serve the people from today and some other projects will see starting from now and these projects cover roadway, railway and airways, lending cheer to the new year celebration (Tamil New Year, April 14).

Tamil Nadu is home of history and heritage. It is land of language and literature and a centre of patriotism and national consciousness. Many of the nation's leading freedom fighters were from Tamil Nadu, he said.

"I know that I have come to you at a festive time. In just a few days the Tamil Nadu new year will be celebrated, this is a time for new energy, new hopes and new aspiration and new beginnings," Modi said.

