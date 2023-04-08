close

Maharashtra logs 542 new Covid-19 cases, 1 fatality; active tally at 4,360

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 542 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 8,149,141 and toll to 148,458

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Coronavirus

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 542 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 81,49,141 and toll to 1,48,458, an official from the state health department said.

There has been a drop in infections since Friday, when the state had recorded 926 cases and three fatalities.

With 668 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries has reached 79,96,323, leaving the state with 4,360 active cases, the official said.

As per the health department's bulletin, Mumbai recorded 207 cases on Saturday, making it the fifth consecutive day that the city saw 200 plus infections.

The only fatality of the day was reported in Amravati city, it said.

The fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 98.12 per cent.

As many as 6,651 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,66,94,304, the bulletin stated.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures for the day: Fresh cases: 542, Fatality: 1; Active Cases: 4,360, Tests: 6,651.

Topics : Coronavirus | Maharashtra | Death toll

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

