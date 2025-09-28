Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nitish govt can't fulfil promises as it will need ₹7 trillion: Tejashwi

Nitish govt can't fulfil promises as it will need ₹7 trillion: Tejashwi

Speaking to reporters, Yadav reiterated that the announcements made by the government in the last few days have all been imitations of promises he had made earlier

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

"They have announced so many sops in view of the upcoming polls. It would cost the exchequer a staggering Rs 7 lakh crore. They do not have enough revenue to fulfil the promises," Tejashwi Yadav said. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday claimed that the Nitish Kumar government will not be able to fulfil the promises it made in the run-up to the elections, as it would cost the exchequer a staggering Rs 7 lakh crore  Speaking to reporters, Yadav reiterated that the announcements made by the government in the last few days have all been imitations of promises he had made earlier, maintaining that the opposition has a backup plan to outsmart the ruling NDA after the elections are announced.

"They have announced so many sops in view of the upcoming polls. It would cost the exchequer a staggering Rs 7 lakh crore. They do not have enough revenue to fulfil the promises," he said.

 

Calling the Nitish Kumar government "copycat" for "imitating his promises", Yadav said, "We, however, have a backup plan to outsmart the ruling NDA. We will reveal our cards once elections are announced and the model code of conduct is in place."  He also played an old video clip in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be heard attacking the Bihar government over scams.

"They are now allies. But the PM likes to speak so much about corruption. We would like to know what action has been taken by his government in connection with the corruption scandals he was trying to expose," he said.

Asked about the Asia Cup final in Dubai, Yadav seemed confident of India's victory against Pakistan.

"Asia Cup final is scheduled today. We all know what is going to be the result," he said.

Yadav, 35, an avid cricket fan, dabbled in IPL before joining politics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate

Online betting case: ED to attach assets of some cricketers, actors

whisky, alcohol

South India accounts for 58% of all-India whiskey sales in FY25: Report

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg's family files complaint with CID, seeks probe into his death

PM Modi

Spirit of selfless service, discipline true strengths of RSS: PM Modi

realty sector, real estate, housing

UP Rera approves 21 projects worth ₹7,035 cr, 10,866 housing units planned

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Elections 2025 Tejashwi Yadav rjd JDU

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon