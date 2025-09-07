Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bengal govt undertakes cleanup drive to scrap its 22,000 'aged' vehicles

Bengal govt undertakes cleanup drive to scrap its 22,000 'aged' vehicles

The process, which is already underway, seeks to decommission the old vehicles used by various government departments, most notably police and transport

auto sector, passenger vehicles

Representative Image: The official said that the state government is stressing the procurement of electric vehicles to replace the old ones.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In an initiative aimed at modernising its fleet, the West Bengal government has launched a massive cleanup drive to scrap its nearly 22,000 vehicles that are over 15 years old, a senior official said.

The process, which is already underway, seeks to decommission the old vehicles used by various government departments, most notably police and transport, he said.

The state government is emphasising replacing these old vehicles with electric ones, he said.

"At least 698 vehicles from the police department, 481 from the transport sector, and 710 from various public sector undertakings have been earmarked for decommissioning," the official told PTI.

 

"In addition, departments such as Public Works, Panchayat, and Public Health Engineering (PHE) have collectively listed over 19,000 vehicles for scrapping, bringing the total number close to 22,000," he added.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

WB minister Chandranath Sinha surrenders before ED in school jobs scam case

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bengal CEO holds internal talks ahead of Election Commission meet in Delhi

schools, education, students, teachers, professors, college

WBSSC publishes notice to fill 35,726 teaching posts in state schools

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mulling options to appoint tainted teachers to Group C, D posts: CM Mamata

Supreme Court, SC

Governors cannot examine legislative competence of bills: WB tells SC

The transport department has begun the identification of these 'aged' vehicles and initiated their removal from service, the official said, adding that every department has been informed about the registration details of the vehicles and instructed to withdraw them from operation.

"The list includes all types of vehicles, many of which have been in use for over a decade and a half," he said.

As these vehicles are being phased out, several departments have already begun procuring replacements, he said.

The official said that the state government is stressing the procurement of electric vehicles to replace the old ones.

"In a shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices, the procurement of electric vehicles is being prioritised over conventional fuel-based ones," the official said.

Also, many departments were moving away from vehicle ownership altogether, choosing instead to hire vehicles for official use.

"This decision stems not only from budgetary considerations but also from the need for greater flexibility and efficiency. A significant number of vehicles are now being rented, marking a major change in how government transport services are managed," the bureaucrat said, adding that the initiative aims to reduce the misuse of government vehicles.

"It is widely acknowledged within administrative circles that many government vehicles are often used for personal rather than official work.

"Moreover, there have been instances where individuals not entitled to a vehicle have been provided with one. The removal of a large number of vehicles from service is expected to curtail these irregularities," the official said.

Speaking about the fate of the vehicles that would be decommissioned, the official said that they have been moved to various government-owned open spaces and depots, where they will be stored until they are scrapped in phases.

The entire scrapping process is being carried out in strict compliance with the Supreme Court's directives, the bureaucrat added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Flood, Delhi Rains, Flood

NMC orders deployment of PG medical students in flood-affected areas

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD forecasts cloudy skies, light rain in Delhi as Yamuna level recedes

BCCI

BCCI adds ₹14K crore in five years, reserves touch ₹20K crore: Report

Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna

Yamuna dips below evacuation mark of 206 metres in Delhi after days of rain

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena addresses a press conference, at Jaipur Press Club on Tuesday.

193 dead in rain-related incidents this monsoon in state: Raj minister

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon