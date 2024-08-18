Kolkata rape-murder case: SC takes suo motu cognizance, hearing on Aug 20

Business Standard
Three-judge bench led by CJI to hear case from August 20

SC, Supreme Court

New Delhi: A view of the Supreme Court (SC) of India, in New Delhi, Friday, July 12, 2024. SC on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. (Photo: PTI)

Sanket KoulPress Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid continuing protests by doctors across the country, the Supreme Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old resident doctor in Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud will hear the case on August 20.

This comes a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held a 24-hour nationwide strike in protest against the incident. The medical body had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, listing out demands around hospital security, a central protection act for healthcare workers, and a proper investigation of the case.
The IMA’s nationwide strike, joined by doctors from government and private hospitals across the country, included a complete withdrawal of routine outpatient department (OPD) services and elective surgeries, while all essential and emergency services were maintained.

While the IMA 24-hour strike ended early Sunday morning, several resident doctors’ associations (RDAs) continued their protests in major hospitals across India for a seventh consecutive day, citing unresolved safety concerns for healthcare professionals.

The decision to continue comes in response to what they deem inadequate assurances from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the tragic incident at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

While the ministry issued a notice on August 17, promising the formation of a committee to suggest safety measures, the doctors’ body expressed disappointment, stating that previous committees have failed to deliver significant results.

Major RDAs continuing their strikes include those of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Chandigarh’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru.

Members of the Delhi RDA also took out a candle march on Sunday. “As approved in our general body meeting, residents from all medical colleges and institutions in Delhi will gather for a candle march protest in Connaught Place,” a statement from the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital RDA read.

CBI looks into call details of ex-principal, questions him for 3rd day

The investigating officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are looking into the call details and chats of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor.

Ghosh, who appeared before the CBI officers on the third consecutive day on Sunday, was asked to furnish details of the phone calls he made before and after the incident at the hospital, an officer of the central probe agency said. “We have a list of questions for him,” a CBI officer told news agency PTI.

So far, the CBI has questioned over 20 people, including a couple of officers of the Kolkata Police, in connection with its investigation. The former principal had resigned from the post two days after the woman's body was found on August 9.

Union Home Ministry asks states to submit situation report every 2 hours

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all state police forces to provide situation reports every two hours in the wake of protests by doctors, nursing staff, and others against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

In a communication to the state police forces, the home ministry said that the law and order situation of all states should be monitored in view of the protests.

“Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room (New Delhi) by fax, email, or WhatsApp from 1600 hours today,” the communication sent on Friday had said.

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

