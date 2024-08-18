Business Standard
SC takes cognisance of Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case, hearing on Aug 20

The Calcutta High Court recently transferred the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI

SC, Supreme Court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.
According to the cause list of August 20 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is scheduled to hear on Tuesday a matter titled 'In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue'.
The Calcutta High Court recently transferred the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI.
The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor at a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked widespread protests.

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

