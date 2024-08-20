Kolkata rape-murder: CBI continues probe into RG Kar hospital case

Supreme Court of India has also taken note of the case, with Chief Justice DY Chandrachud leading a bench that will hear the matter | (Photo: Reuters)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued its investigation on Tuesday into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The CBI has received permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested accused, CBI sources said earlier. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On August 18, the CBI team examined and conducted 3D laser mapping in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. On Monday, the West Bengal government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an inquiry and investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R. G. Kar Hospital during the period from January 2021 until date.

Demanding justice, prominent artists of the Bengal music industry protested on Monday against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. On Monday evening, several artists, including actor Saheb Chatterjee, radio personality Mir Afsar Ali and others, came on the streets to express their outrage over the matter.

Speaking to ANI, actor-singer Saheb Chatterjee expressed his feelings.

He said, "Bring the culprits in front of everyone and give them maximum punishment, which will remain an example that in the future people will think twice before doing such an act. This is such a big issue. This is not only India's or Kolkata's issue but an international one. We are here to protest and demand justice. We need complete justice; we don't want half-truth."

Singer Soumyojit stated, "We have become so eager for justice and we want this system to change. May we all get justice. We artists today are here to protest and demand things in our own ways."

Radio personality Mir Afsar Ali added, "People have forced us to come on roads. Here, we are all are artists and we are associated with the creative field. We want to express our feelings after witnessing such a case. We want to show that we are also humans. We can't function when there is so much disturbance around us. If anybody takes action or not, I think it's our duty to raise our voice."

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which has led to nationwide strikes. Civil societies and doctors across States protested against the incident, demanded severe punishment for the accused, and sought safety and security for themselves. The Kolkata Police arr Doctor Protest, Protest ested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has also taken note of the case, with Chief Justice DY Chandrachud leading a bench that will hear the matter on Tuesday.