Home / India News / 'It is very sad, flag not hoisted at Delhi CM's house': Sunita Kejriwal

'It is very sad, flag not hoisted at Delhi CM's house': Sunita Kejriwal

On 78th Independence Day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, expressed her sadness that the national flag was absent from their home due to her husband's imprisonment

Sunita Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On Thursday, India’s 78th Independence Day, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressed her sadness as the national flag was not displayed at their home due to Arvind Kejriwal’s imprisonment.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sunita Kejriwal said, “Today the tricolour was not hoisted at the CM residence. It is very sad. This dictatorship can keep an elected chief minister in jail, but how can it stop the patriotism in the heart...”

 
AAP minister Atishi also voiced her anguish on the day, drawing a parallel between past struggles for freedom and the current situation. Atishi compared the historical fight for freedom with today’s circumstances.
 
In a post on X, she said, “Today is Independence Day, when India got freedom from the British dictatorship in 1947. Hundreds of freedom fighters faced lathicharge, went to jail and sacrificed their lives – to get us this freedom. They would not have even imagined in their dreams that one day, in independent India, an elected chief minister would be framed in a false case and kept in jail for months...”
 

She further said, “Let us pledge on this Independence Day that we will continue to fight against dictatorship till our last breath.”

Excise policy scam


Delhi CM Kejriwal, currently lodged in Tihar Jail due to a money laundering investigation related to the excise policy, was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

Later, in June, he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while still in prison. Although Kejriwal was granted bail in the ED case, the Supreme Court denied him bail in the CBI case.

A bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, stated, “We are not granting any interim bail. We issue a notice.” The court has issued a notice to the CBI, allowing the central agency until August 23 to respond to Delhi CM Kejriwal’s petition.

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

