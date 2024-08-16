Kolkata rape-murder: Over 1,000 Goa doctors to keep OPDs shut for a day

More than 1,000 doctors at private and government hospitals in Goa will stay away from attending outpatient department (OPD) services for 24 hours from August 17 morning to protest the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee physician in Kolkata and seek speedy justice for her, it was announced on Thursday.

Indian Medical Association (Goa Branch) president Dr Sandesh Chodankar told PTI that there will be shutdown of OPD services in private and government medical establishments in the state from 6 am on August 17 to 6 am on August 18. The OPD closure decision was part of the nationwide strike call given by the IMA to denounce the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week. The Goa IMA functionary said more than 1,000 doctors will be on strike during this period and discussions are also being held with the support staff at hospitals to join the state-wide protest. Chodankar said the Goa unit of the association has urged all its members to abide by the directives of the national body to show unity and solidarity with the Kolkata horror victim.



What happened at the Kolkata hospital was a national shame and an attack on humanity, he asserted. "It is not only about an incident of violence against a doctor, but a brutal attack on a woman on duty at a workplace which, if extrapolated in other sectors, demands a nationwide shutdown across all professions," he added. Chodankar emphasised the IMA has demanded justice for the bereaved family with appropriate financial compensation, fast-tracking of the probe and trial, and exemplary punishment for the culprits. The association has also sought the immediately implementation of a central law on violence against doctors, declaration of hospitals as safe zones and adequate security for medical professionals. Chodankar noted "minimum that we can offer from our side is to abide by IMA guidelines and shutdown out routine OPD services without compromising on emergency patient care". He said the further course of action on the agitation would be decided on August 18.