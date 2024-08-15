PM Modi says govt is making efforts to improve the lives of farmers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the central government is making comprehensive efforts to improve the lives of farmers, and the need of the hour is to transform the country’s agricultural systems.

Delivering his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, Modi said the government is trying to ensure that farmers get easy access to loans, modern technology, value addition for their farm produce, and marketing support. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, later in the day, while addressing farmers who had come from all parts of India for the I-Day celebrations, said that to ensure farmers benefit from modern scientific developments, the ministry is starting a monthly talk show on the radio to be called ‘Kisano Ki Baat’.

The radio show could be modelled on the lines of the highly popular ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by Prime Minister Modi.

Chouhan said that through the talk show, farmers can interact directly with scientists, senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, and even with him to discuss their problems and get details of different programmes and schemes.

The first such interactive radio show is likely to start next month.

Chouhan also said that a national mission on natural farming is being framed, which would give a fresh lease of life to such agriculture.

The minister also launched the National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS), which uses advanced technologies such as AI to accurately detect pest infestation in crops on time and help devise appropriate responses. It works with almost 95 per cent accuracy.

Modi, meanwhile, in his speech, also highlighted the work done by 10 crore women through the Self-Help Group (SHGs), saying that he feels proud that 10 crore women from ordinary rural families are now becoming economically independent and self-reliant.

“When women become financially independent, they start contributing to important decision-making in their families and become guarantors and custodians of social transformation,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to move away from centuries-old traditions in the agriculture sector and said the government is providing help to farmers for this transformation.

He further said farmers are now getting easy loans as well as technological help.

"We are working for value addition to what the farmer produces. We make complete arrangements for marketing so that there is hand-holding from end to end. We are working in that direction," Modi said.

Modi further noted that when the world worried that the health of Mother Earth was deteriorating due to the excessive use of fertilisers, lakhs of Indian farmers chose the path of natural farming.