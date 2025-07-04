Friday, July 04, 2025 | 07:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Pune rape case suspect known to woman; selfie, message made by her: Cops

Pune rape case suspect known to woman; selfie, message made by her: Cops

The 22-year-old woman had claimed that a man who posed as a courier delivery agent entered her flat in Kondhwa area on Wednesday evening when she was alone, and forced himself on her

It was the woman herself who took a selfie with him and typed a threatening message in her phone, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said. | File Image

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

A suspect detained in connection with the alleged rape of a Pune IT professional at her home was her friend and not a stranger who gained entry by posing as a courier delivery agent, police said on Friday, casting doubt on her version of the events.

It was the woman herself who took a selfie with him and typed a threatening message in her phone, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

"They know each other for a couple of years and belong to the same community," he said.

The 22-year-old woman had claimed that a man who posed as a courier delivery agent entered her flat in Kondhwa area on Wednesday evening when she was alone, and forced himself on her. She passed out, and when she regained consciousness, he was gone, she said.

 

Before leaving, the accused clicked a selfie using her phone in which her back and a part of his face are seen, and left a message warning that he had taken her pictures and would release them on social media if she reported the incident, she told police.

But after detaining the suspect, who is a highly qualified professional, the police found that the woman herself had taken the selfie, which originally showed his face clearly, edited it, and also typed the purported threatening message.

No chemical spray had been used to make her unconscious (as suspected earlier), Kumar said.

"We are still ascertaining why the victim made allegations of rape and it is still under investigation as the girl's mental state is not good at present," the commissioner said.

" The rape part is still under investigation," he added.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

