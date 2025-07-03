Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Fashion to misuse social media in garb of freedom of speech: Allahabad HC

Fashion to misuse social media in garb of freedom of speech: Allahabad HC

Rejecting the bail application of one Ashraf Khan on Wednesday, Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal observed that the freedom of speech guaranteed under the Constitution does not extend to such acts

Allahabad High Court

The court said it has become a "fashion among certain groups of people" to misuse social media in the garb of freedom of speech and expression by making unfounded allegations against high dignitaries, posting such material which creates disharmony and hatred among the people | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rejecting the bail plea of a person accused of posting objectionable content on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces, the Allahabad High Court has observed that it has become a "fashion among certain groups of people" to misuse social media in the garb of freedom of speech.

Rejecting the bail application of one Ashraf Khan on Wednesday, Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal observed that the freedom of speech guaranteed under the Constitution does not extend to such acts which disrespect high dignitaries and create disharmony among citizens.

The court said it has become a "fashion among certain groups of people" to misuse social media in the garb of freedom of speech and expression by making unfounded allegations against high dignitaries, posting such material which creates disharmony and hatred among the people.

 

The accused, Ashraf Khan alias Nisrat, was booked under sections 152 (acts that endanger the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India) and 197 (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Sasni of Hathras district. The accused allegedly uploaded edited videos on his Facebook ID during the recent India-Pakistan military face-off.

According to the prosecution's case, the applicant-accused allegedly posted content showing that Prime Minister Modi was moving adjacent to a donkey running a cart and thereafter also showing him seeking an apology from Pakistan. In the alleged post, it was further shown that Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, who had briefed the media along with Col Sofiya Qureshi during Operation Sindoor, was sitting with Pakistan's army chief. The post mentioned that PM Modi was running to save himself from the Pakistani missile.

Also Read

Allahabad High Court

Live-in relationships go against middle-class values: Allahabad HC

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

RS Secretariat verifies 44 MPs' signatures to remove HC Judge Yadav

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash discovery row: Three-member panel seeks Justice Varma's impeachment

online gaming

Allahabad HC urges UP govt to form panel on online gaming, betting laws

Modi, Narendra Modi

Allahabad HC quashes plea challenging FIR for post targeting PM Modi

Another post said "Pakistan Air Force Zindabad" and also showed Indian aircraft being destroyed by Pakistani aircraft. Certain other "objectionable" posts against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Modi were also posted by the applicant.

During the course of the hearing, the counsel for Khan submitted that the applicant was innocent and the objectionable post had not been forwarded by the applicant even though it was found on his mobile.

On the other hand, the state's counsel argued that the alleged posts on social media created disharmony among people of India and also showed disrespect to the Indian military and Indian Air Force, and therefore, his bail plea was opposed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pigeons

Maha govt orders BMC to shut down 'kabootar khanas' over health risks

RSS, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

RSS' three-day prant pracharks' meeting to begin in Delhi on Friday

PremiumNCDEX, IMD, weather, markets, indian markets, India Meteorological Department

Forecast meets futures with NCDEX to tap real-time IMD weather data

Om Birla, Om, Birla

LS speaker Birla urges political parties to curb disruptions in Parliament

TRP, tv news channels, viewership, media, entertainment, OTT, BARC

Government proposes to open TRP market, invites public feedback by Aug 1

Topics : Narendra Modi Allahabad High Court Social Media Freedom of speech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon