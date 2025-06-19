Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Cash discovery row: Three-member panel seeks Justice Varma's impeachment

Cash discovery row: Three-member panel seeks Justice Varma's impeachment

The three-member panel also examined the role of Diya Varma, daughter of Justice Varma and his private secretary Rajinder Karki, who allegedly told firefighters not to mention the cash

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

It added that access to the storeroom — where the half-burnt cash was discovered — was restricted to Justice Varma and his family, and the area was well monitored |. (Screengrab)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court-appointed three-member panel has recommended the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, a former Delhi High Court judge, in connection with the ongoing cash discovery row, NDTV reported.
 
The panel submitted a 64-page report to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, based on an inquiry involving 55 witnesses and a statement by Justice Varma. The committee made two key observations that led to its recommendation for impeachment.
 
The report stated, “The three-member committee holds the money/cash, which was found in the storeroom located within the premises of 30 Tughlaq Crescent, the former residence of Justice Varma.”
 
 
It added that access to the storeroom — where the half-burnt cash was discovered — was restricted to Justice Varma and his family, and the area was well monitored.
 
The fire, which broke out late on March 14, exposed a stash of partially charred currency notes. A witness recalled the scene, saying, “As I entered, I noticed on the right-hand side and in front, there was a large pile of cash of Rs 500 notes lying on the floor. I was shocked and surprised at such large amounts of cash strewn on the floor... I saw this for the first time in my life.” 

Panel names Diya Varma, Rajinder Karki

 
The committee also looked into the actions of Diya Varma, daughter of Justice Varma, and his private secretary Rajinder Karki. According to witness accounts, both allegedly advised firefighters not to mention the discovery of the cash.
 
In light of these findings, the panel concluded that there was sufficient evidence to initiate impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma, who is now serving at the Allahabad High Court following his transfer after the incident.
 
Justice Varma has denied any wrongdoing. He maintained that neither he nor his family had knowledge of the money and claimed that the room where the cash was found — located separately from the main house — was accessible to anyone already present on the property. 
 

Kapil Sibal questions Centre’s motives

 
On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal criticised the government’s decision to move ahead with impeachment. He suggested that the broader intent was to weaken the Collegium system and assert greater executive control over judicial appointments.
 
Sibal also pointed to an apparent double standard, contrasting the treatment of Justice Varma with that of Justice Shekhar Yadav, who faces an impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha filed by Opposition MPs over allegedly communal remarks made in 2023.
 

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

