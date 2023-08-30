LIVE: Cong MP to give statement to committee in LS suspension case today

Confirmation

A new Pew Research Center survey found that a median of 46 per cent of adults have a good opinion of India, while a median of 34 per cent have a negative opinion of India. Comparatively, opinions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were gathered in a subset of 12 countries, are mixed with 37 per cent of people on average saying they have faith in PM Modi.

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will on Wednesday appear before the Privileges Committee of the Parliament in connection with his suspension from the Lower House. The Congress leader will record his statement before the parliamentary panel at 12.30 pm. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had tabled a motion seeking Chowdhury's suspension citing disruptive behaviour.

Topics : ISRO Lok Sabha Politics space Chandrayaan-3 Parliament Congress BJP AAP Delhi G20 Meet G20

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

