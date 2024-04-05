LIVE news updates: Centre dismisses report on targeted Pak assassinations
Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied the allegations reported in the UK-based newspaper The Guardian that accuses India of orchestrating targeted killings in Pakistan to eliminate terrorists. Calling it "false and malicious anti-India propaganda," the MEA said that targeted killings in other countries were "not the government of India's policy". The Guardian's report stated it is based on evidence given by Pakistan and interviews with intelligence officials from both sides of the border.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday dismissed a senior UN official's recent remark on electoral polls in India, saying that he does not need the global body to tell that the elections in the country should be free and fair. The comments came in response to a query regarding a spokesperson for UN Secretary General statement that they hope that in India, everyone is able to vote in a free and fair atmosphere. The minister, who was here to campaign for his ministerial colleague and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Lok Sabha polls, also stated that the UN official made the comment on the Indian elections last week in response to a "very loaded question" during a press briefing at the UN.
US President Joe Biden effectively gave Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an ultimatum for an "immediate" ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and reach a hostage deal "without delay", in what was Washington's strongest response to its ally since the war broke out on October 7 last year. Israel has been facing international criticism after its airstrikes killed seven food aid workers, including a dual citizen of the US and Canada, in Gaza.
9:31 AM
Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 31-cr worth Ranchi land 'belonging' to Ex-Jharkhand CM Soren
The probe agency has attached 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi allegedly owned by former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren as part of a money laundering investigation against him and his associates. The ED had filed a charge sheet against the 48-year-old JMM leader and four others -- Bhanu Pratap Prasad, Raj Kumar Pahan, Hilariyas Kachhap and Binod Singh -- on March 30 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here.
9:28 AM
Liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore seized in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar LS constituency
The Karnataka Excise department has seized liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore from Chamarajanagar constituency in Mysuru Rural district. The Income Tax (I-T) department and the Static Surveillance Team (SST) have also seized cash worth Rs 3.53 crore
9:18 AM
False, Malicious: Ministry of External Affairs dismisses report on targeted Pak assassinations
The MEA has denied the allegations reported in the UK-based newspaper The Guardian that accuses India of orchestrating targeted killings in Pakistan to eliminate terrorists.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Gaza palestine Pakistan USA israel
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 9:20 AM IST