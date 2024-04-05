LIVE news updates: Centre dismisses report on targeted Pak assassinations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday dismissed a senior UN official's recent remark on electoral polls in India, saying that he does not need the global body to tell that the elections in the country should be free and fair. The comments came in response to a query regarding a spokesperson for UN Secretary General statement that they hope that in India, everyone is able to vote in a free and fair atmosphere. The minister, who was here to campaign for his ministerial colleague and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Lok Sabha polls, also stated that the UN official made the comment on the Indian elections last week in response to a "very loaded question" during a press briefing at the UN.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied the allegations reported in the UK-based newspaper The Guardian that accuses India of orchestrating targeted killings in Pakistan to eliminate terrorists. Calling it "false and malicious anti-India propaganda," the MEA said that targeted killings in other countries were "not the government of India's policy". The Guardian's report stated it is based on evidence given by Pakistan and interviews with intelligence officials from both sides of the border.