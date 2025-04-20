Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Law ministry stresses need to reduce litigation involving govt decisions

Law ministry stresses need to reduce litigation involving govt decisions

According to the ministry, the objective of various decisions and actions is to promote public good and better governance

gavel

The central government is a party in nearly seven lakh cases pending across courts, according to official data. Photo: Freepik

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

"Ineffective" implementation of decisions aimed at public good may lead to court cases as intended beneficiaries excluded from such actions may take legal recourse, the law ministry has said while highlighting the importance of reducing litigations involving the central government.

The central government is a party in nearly seven lakh cases pending across courts, according to official data.

According to a Union law ministry document on efficient management of litigation, the objective of various decisions and actions is to promote public good and better governance.

"Sometimes their ineffective implementation may lead to the exclusion of intended beneficiaries or the unintended ones being benefited. In some cases, affected parties may perceive certain decisions as unfair and pursue legal recourse through litigation," it said highlighting the importance of effective implementation of decisions by central ministries, departments and PSUs. 

 

"Directive for the efficient and effective management of litigation by the Government of India" has been formulated by the Department of Legal Affairs in the law ministry with an aim to reduce and prevent court cases involving the central government.

These directives have to be followed by all central ministries.

Minimising "unwarranted appeals" in courts and addressing "inconsistencies in notifications and orders" that lead to court cases are the key measures proposed by the ministry.

The law ministry had in February told the Rajya Sabha that the central government is a party in nearly seven lakh cases pending across courts, with the finance ministry alone being of the litigants in nearly two lakh cases.

Citing data available on the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS), Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had said, "There are about seven lakh cases pending where the Government of India is a party. Out of these, in about 1.9 lakh cases the Ministry of Finance is mentioned as a party".

The directive aims to introduce stringent measures to simplify legal procedures, prevent unnecessary litigation, address inconsistencies in notifications and orders, and minimise unwarranted appeals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Law Ministry litigation central government

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

