close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Law should take into consideration realities of communities: Chandrachud

The role of the judiciary is to ensure that the law and its administration do not thwart justice but rather uphold it, CJI Chandrachud said

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that law must have the touch of humanity to serve the interests of all people and should always be used with a sensibility to address the roots of problems.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebration of Gauhati High Court on Friday, CJI Chandrachud said the law should take into consideration the realities of the communities where it is sought to be implemented.

When the law is wisely interpreted and applied, people have faith in the social structure and it is a step forward towards the realisation of justice, he said.

"The legitimacy of the judiciary lies in the faith and confidence it commands from the people, who in turn depend on judicial independence. People's faith in the judiciary is determined by the single most important factor that judiciary is the first and last access for citizens in distress and need," he said.

"Law must be imbued with a touch of humanity ... A human touch is essential to ensure that law serves the interests of all. There should be empathy and respect for equality and diversity," he added

The role of the judiciary is to ensure that the law and its administration do not thwart justice but rather uphold it, CJI Chandrachud said.

"All three hands of the state -- executive, legislature and the judiciary -- are engaged in the common task of nation building. Constitutional statesmanship above all requires deliberations and dialogue and not public grandstanding," he said.

Also Read

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Justice N Kotiswar Singh appointed acting chief justice of Gauhati HC

Two new SC judges sworn in, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India

As vacancies pile up in high courts, gloves are off in Centre-SC showdown

Delhi temperature six notches below season's average, at min of 14.1 deg C

6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194

Oppn must heed Pawar's statement on Adani: Maha CM in swipe at Cong, Uddhav

V-P slams Rahul, says it 'painful' when people try to tarnish India's image

Targeting Adani, demand of JPC worthless, says Pawar on Hindenburg report

Noting that President Droupadi Murmu had urged the judiciary to address the issue of access to justice for the vulnerable sections of society, the CJI said, "Her words inspired the legal fraternity to widen the access to justice across the country."

CJI Chandrachud said the Gauhati High Court also faces challenges that plague the system of justice, particularly in areas under its jurisdiction.

Many areas under its jurisdiction reel under natural calamities like recurring floods that annually displace thousands of people, and many lose their identity documents along with other possessions, he said.

"The challenges faced by the marginalised and vulnerable communities during these calamities impede their access to public services, including access to justice," he said.

Stating that the Gauhati High Court delivered extraordinary judgements during the Emergency, he maintained, "It is in tough times that the tough judges get going.

Topics : D Y Chandrachud | Law | CJI

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 9:46 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon