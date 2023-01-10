JUST IN
MSTC to auction 132 coal blocks; suggests bidders to read all notifications
How can settlement be reopened, Rs 50 cr undisbursed: SC on Bhopal tradgedy
MoS Ajay Bhatt reaches Joshimath, holds discussions with officials
Rahul to visit Golden Temple before starting Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Loan fraud case: CBI asked to file affidavit on Dhoot's plea against arrest
School after Covid-19: Remedial classes, Whatsapp and more involved parents
Delhi gets some relief from cold wave but fog likely to continue
Uttar Pradesh: BJP announces names of candidates for MLC elections
Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight: Jamnagar Airport director
Dense fog envelops Delhi, reduces visibility to 50m; 39 trains delayed
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
BJP President JP Nadda chairs meeting of party general secretaries
icon-arrow-left
Industry bodies in favour of 'phased implementation' of personal data bill
Business Standard

Justice N Kotiswar Singh appointed acting chief justice of Gauhati HC

Justice Singh would take over from January 12 after incumbent Chief Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya demits office on January 11

Topics
Chief Justice | High Court | Guwahati

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

legal, law, judiciary, order
Representative Image

Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh was on Tuesday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Gauhati High Court.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said Justice Singh would take over from January 12 after incumbent Chief Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya demits office on January 11.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, senior-most puisne judge of the Gauhati High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court, with effect from January 12, 2023 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court," the notification read.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, high court judge retire at 62.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chief Justice

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 14:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.