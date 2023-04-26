close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Vice President criticises Sonia Gandhi over her "enforced silence" remarks

He also slammed "an ostrich-like stance" some people take while touring foreign lands and ignore the rapid development taking place in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress Working President Sonia Gandhi

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday took a swipe at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her "enforced silence" remarks, and said the freedom of expression one enjoys in the country cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 'Mann Ki Baat @ 100 Conclave', Dhankhar also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping politics away from his monthly radio programme, which had come as a "beacon of hope" for a nation that was "losing hope and its world image had nosedived".

He also slammed "an ostrich-like stance" some people take while touring foreign lands and ignore the rapid development taking place in the country.

In an apparent reference to Sonia Gandhi's recent article in a newspaper alleging "enforced silence" in the country under the BJP government, Dhankhar said the freedom of expression a person enjoys in the country cannot be found anywhere in the world.

"I am pained and also sometimes feel what has happened to our intelligentsia. Long articles are written on enforced silence. How can there be enforced silence in the country? Such a big freedom of expression you will not find in any other country across the world," the vice president said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra and Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi were also present at the inaugural session of the conclave.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

CM's house saw 3 incidents of roof collapse, BJP diverting attention: AAP

NEP 2020 aims to strengthen institutional capacity: Minister Subhas Sarkar

Kharge slams PM for not intervening to save Indian Navy veterans in Qatar

SCO will help amplify fight against food, energy security challenges: India

Ajit Pawar leads race in 'Future CM' banners, Sharad Pawar not enthused

Dhankhar said when he first became a Member of Parliament in 1989, he felt he had got a lot of power as he could give cooking gas connections to 50 people every year.

"But, the architect of 'Mann Ki Baat' has given 150 million connections that too free of cost. This is an achievement the world cannot understand," Dhankhar said, referring to the Ujjwala scheme of the government.

"But I pity that some of our people, while travelling in the country or abroad, exhibit an ostrich-like stance? Why don't they see the writing on the wall? I find it strange," the vice president said in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the government during his visit to Britain.

Dhankhar asserted that the "Mann ki Baat" programme had dealt a body blow to negativity and had taken positivity to greater heights.

"At a time when the country was losing hope, when our world image had nosedived, everyone was wondering how things would improve. But now these thoughts have ceased to be issues. Now the issue is when will we reach the top," the vice president said.

'Mann ki Baat @100' Conclave celebrates the 100th episode of the prime minister's monthly radio programme. The 100th episode is scheduled to be aired on coming Sunday.

Dhankhar also released a coffee table book on "Mann Ki Baat@100" and another book "Collective Spirit, Concrete Action" authored by S S Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mann Ki Baat Vice President Sonia Gandhi

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Rishabh Pant set to miss Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, claims report

Rishabh Pant scored blistering 96 off 97 balls against Sri Lanka in Mohali Test. Photo: @ICC
2 min read

Delhi HC issues notice in Google's appeal against single judge order

Delhi High Court
8 min read

Congress used 'religion' to come to power: Rajnath Singh in Karnataka

Rajnath Singh
2 min read

China-Taiwan conflict, former warns self-ruled island against ties with US

Photo: iStock
2 min read

Uber expands pre-booking 'Reserve' option to 6 more cities in India

Uber
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia in excise policy scam

Sisodia
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon