close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NEP 2020 aims to strengthen institutional capacity: Minister Subhas Sarkar

Sarkar further said that the COVID-19 pandemic ushered innovative digital reforms to traditional learning methods

ANI General News
Education, study material

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Minister of State (MoS) for Education Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday said that the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 is at the heart of their efforts towards strengthening institutional capacity to embed lifelong learning in the education and skills system.

Participating in the 3rd Education working group meeting of G-20 at Bhubaneswar on Building Capacities for lifelong learning in context of future work, MoS Subhas Sarkar said that today's seminar discussion is built on the deliberations.

In the two webinars held earlier this year on the evolving world of work, the key trends that influence the supply and demand of the workforce and shape the workplace, and the importance of foundational skills and lifelong learning in preparing for the workplace of the future are covered.

"It goes a step ahead to distil the outcomes on strategies and measures to strengthen human and institutional capacity for the delivery of 'future skills' for a 'future-ready' workforce through upskilling, re-skilling and lifelong learning while ensuring inclusivity and removing barriers to learning," he said.

Subhas Sarkar further said that skill development and lifelong learning are key drivers in adapting to and further shaping the world of work disrupted by the current structural transformations, particularly in digitalisation.

"India has a robust digital ecosystem and a strong public delivery architecture, demonstrated by the widespread use of the United Payments Interface. Precipitated by COVID-19, this technological innovation is generating new forms of employment with a focus on the acquisition of a new set of skills, competencies and qualifications that emphasize the human-centric focus of the future of work" he added.

Also Read

Jewish Americans fear collision with emerging far-right Israeli government

Kerala govt to include NCERT omitted portions in state school syllabus

NEP will take India on path of becoming a great superpower: Australian min

Pradhan asks industry to create enabling ecosystem in line with NEP

Need reforms to enhance learning outcomes in line with NEP 2020: Experts

Kharge slams PM for not intervening to save Indian Navy veterans in Qatar

SCO will help amplify fight against food, energy security challenges: India

Ajit Pawar leads race in 'Future CM' banners, Sharad Pawar not enthused

Marriage equality: CJI rebuffs elitist argument; Centre says leave it to us

'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

MoS Education further said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is at the heart of our efforts towards strengthening institutional capacity to embed lifelong learning in the education and skills system.

"It calls for the Interconnectedness of initiatives across formal, non-formal, and informal modes to make learning systems more holistic, multidisciplinary, and comprehensive to address diverse learning needs" he added.

MoS Education said that the Government of India is rethinking the ways in which we develop, assess, and recognize skills, primarily through the integration of Academic and Vocational Education and Training to reduce the structural barriers for transitioning between the two related to curriculum, assessment models, certification, governance, and so on.

"We are working towards building agile and continuous learning pathways and creating personalised learning that is simultaneously responsive to career aspirations and labour market needs. We are also working towards recognition of micro-learning, and up-gradation of training delivery mechanisms - all of which signify the shift in focus from qualifications to skills," he added.

Sarkar further said that the COVID-19 pandemic ushered innovative digital reforms to traditional learning methods. We are taking these forward and building on these to make education more accessible to remote areas and people with disabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Education ministry Education in India

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Vice President criticises Sonia Gandhi over her "enforced silence" remarks

Congress Working President Sonia Gandhi
3 min read

CM's house saw 3 incidents of roof collapse, BJP diverting attention: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party
2 min read

NEP 2020 aims to strengthen institutional capacity: Minister Subhas Sarkar

Education, study material
3 min read

Choice International plans to launch 10 new branches in North India in FY24

Graphic: The most valuable fintech companies
2 min read

UK minister Dominic Johnson begins India visit with focus on tech ties

UK investment minister Dominic Johnson begins India visit
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon