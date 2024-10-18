Business Standard
Lifted 250 mn people out of poverty, devoted to food security: India at UN

The First Secretary added that India remains committed to ensuring food security for its vast population

UNSC (Photo: Bloomberg)

"India took the lead in popularising nutritional qualities of millets with commemoration of 2023 as International Year of Millets," Dubey added (Photo: Bloomberg)

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

India reiterated its commitment of ensuring food security for its vast population through various initiatives at the United Nations, while highlighting that 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty.

India's First Secretary at UN, Sneha Dubey delivered India's statement at the General Discussion of the Second Committee on Eradication of Poverty and Agriculture development, food security and nutrition.

Dubey attributed India's success to the government's targeted policy interventions, which empower marginalised and vulnerable communities

In her statement, she highlighted that global poverty levels have continued to rise in recent years; along with a surge in multidimensional poverty.

 

"In India, 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty and the government of India has crafted targeted policy interventions to empower the marginalised and vulnerable sections of society. Gender gap has started to close; skilling of youth is a key priority," she said.

Speaking on the role of Digital Public Infrastructure, the First Secretary said, "India has ensured inclusive, integrated and equitable development by deploying Digital Public Infrastructure."

The First Secretary added that India remains committed to ensuring food security for its vast population.

"India remains committed to ensuring food security for its vast population through various initiatives: National Food Security Act, Digital Agriculture Mission, PM POSHAN," she said.

She further emphasised thatIndia is a founding member of the Alliance of Poverty Eradication, for addressing global poverty through a multi-dimensional approach.

"India took the lead in popularising nutritional qualities of millets with commemoration of 2023 as International Year of Millets," Dubey added.

Notably, on December 19, 2023, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) resolutions on Agriculture development, food security and nutrition; Eradicating rural poverty; Agricultural technology for sustainable development; Combating sand and dust storms; and Natural plant fibres.

The resolution on agriculture development, food security and nutrition stressed the urgent need for concerted action at all levels to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition and expressed deep concerns over high global levels of hunger - which has increased by 122 million people since the Covid-19 pandemic.


First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

