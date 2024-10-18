Business Standard
'Don't take this lightly': Bishnoi gang demands Rs 5 crore from Salman Khan

The Mumbai Traffic Police received a message from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanding Rs 5 crore from Salman Khan to resolve the ongoing dispute with the gangster

Salman Khan (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

A suspected member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly issued a threat to the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan to resolve the ongoing dispute with the gangster. The message warned that if the payment was not made, Salman’s fate could be worse than that of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was killed last week.

The message stated, "If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. Do not take this lightly, otherwise Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique."

The Mumbai Police have initiated an investigation into the threat.

Baba Siddique murder

Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique passed away at Lilavati Hospital after being shot by three attackers in Mumbai's Bandra East last week. Authorities confirmed the arrest of two suspects shortly after the shooting, which took place near Colgate Ground in Nirmal Nagar, outside the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique.

So far, the police have arrested four individuals in connection with the case. Shubham Lonkar, believed to be the main accused in the shooting, posted on social media, claiming the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for Siddique’s murder, and that he was shot dead due to his close ties with Salman Khan.

Watch Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

In recent months, Salman Khan has received multiple threats from the Bishnoi gang. The killing of Baba Siddique follows an earlier incident in April when shooters fired five rounds near Salman’s Bandra residence.

The conflict is believed to stem from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which Salman was accused of killing two blackbucks. Although the case is still in court, Lawrence Bishnoi, a member of a community that considers blackbucks sacred, has vowed to seek revenge.

Salman Khan advised to limit visitors at home

In the wake of Baba Siddique's murder, Salman Khan has been advised to minimise visitors at his Bandra residence as a precautionary measure. Due to ongoing threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, security around his home in Mumbai has been heightened.

Though Salman Khan has not officially restricted visitors, sources close to his family have shared that extra precautions are being taken given the severity of the threats, and the actor has been urged to avoid hosting guests in the coming days.

(With agency inputs)

