close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lithuania offers biz opportunities for Indian firms, fintech in focus

The diplomat also sought investment, pointing out that Lithuania ranks highly in terms of ease of doing business and high penetration of the internet

Press Trust of India Kolkata
fintech

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to India, Diana Mickeviciene, on Friday stated that her country is focusing on sectors such as biotechnology, cybersecurity, and fintech and is seeking greater bilateral ties with India, a country with which it shares a strong trade relationship.

The European nation also has the potential to become a hub for tea and textiles in that continent.

Speaking at an interactive session with CII, Mickeviiene noted that Darjeeling tea and India's textiles are highly popular in Lithuania, pointing to significant business opportunities for Indian companies to set up hubs in her country and export to other European nations.

She said that Lithuania's focus is on specific industries, such as IoTs, biotechnology, cybersecurity, and fintech.

Mickeviciene mentioned that biotechnology will be the new star in the economy of Lithuania.

She highlighted the country's partnership with Tata Consultancy Services for two projects in biometrics (Aadhaar).

Also Read

Google has trained 40,000 people in cybersecurity so far: Vice President

Mondelez Intl expands multi-year cybersecurity contract with HCLTech

How Japan's cybersecurity nightmare is everyone else's problem too

India, Lithuania to work together on deep tech startups, semiconductors

J&K to set up incubator for cybersecurity startups to promote industries

Give banks an oversight over lending practices of NBFC borrowers: SBI MD

Seize start-up sector opportunities instead of govt jobs: Jitendra Singh

India's growth path lies in liberal democracy to earn world's trust: Rajan

Jaishankar meets Nepalese counterpart in Dhaka, discusses way to boost ties

Banks could not hold hearing before classifying account as fraud: SC

The diplomat also sought investment, pointing out that Lithuania ranks highly in terms of ease of doing business and high penetration of the internet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fintech Indian firms cybersecurity

First Published: May 12 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BSE, NSE to remove 3 Adani Group stocks from ASM framework on Monday

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

Pak govt alleges court favouring Imran Khan; to hold protest on Monday

Imran Khan
1 min read

BJP confident of winning, Cong says results will open Delhi's door in 2024

BJP
9 min read

Jaishankar meets Nepalese counterpart in Dhaka, discusses way to boost ties

EAM Jaishankar
1 min read

Banks could not hold hearing before classifying account as fraud: SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

LIVE: Firing reported outside Islamabad HC, no casualties, say police

Supreme Court
1 min read

Go First crisis will not change Indian aviation's growth trajectory: Boeing

boeing
4 min read

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC
2 min read

Deploying AI tools to reduce international scam calls by 50%: WhatsApp

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon