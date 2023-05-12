close

Jaishankar meets Nepalese counterpart in Dhaka, discusses way to boost ties

The two ministers met on the sidelines of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference being held in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka

Press Trust of India Kathmandu/Dhaka
EAM Jaishankar

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Nepali counterpart Narayan Prakash Saud for the first time here on Friday and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties in energy, trade, connectivity and hydroelectricity.

The two ministers met on the sidelines of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference being held in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

"A good first meeting with FM N.P. Saud of Nepal. Congratulated him on his new responsibility. Discussed further steps in our steadily expanding partnership. Spoke about energy, connectivity, and our enduring people-to-people ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

The two ministers expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of Nepal-India relations and discussed ways to further consolidate cooperation in the areas of trade, transit, connectivity, and hydroelectricity, among others, Nepal's embassy in Dhaka said.

Saud assumed the office of the Foreign Minister of Nepal on April 16.

Jaishankar is in Dhaka to participate in the 6th edition of the Indian Ocean Conference which is being attended by President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun, Vice President of Maldives Faisal Naseem, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, and several ministers from across the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 12 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

