LIVE: Kejriwal finally brought to justice, says BJP after ED gets custody

BJP has welcomed Delhi court's decision that sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Enforcement Directorate's custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. BJP said that that "kingpin of the crime" has finally been brought to justice. Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani addressed members of the press and said that countrymen are now convinced that nobody is above the law. "The news about the court sending him to (the ED's) remand has at least convinced the country that nobody is above the law. The kingpin of the crime, Arvind Kejriwal, has finally been brought to justice," she said.



Making an observation on a legislation that challenged the appointment of election commissioners under a 2023 law, the Supreme Court on Friday said, "Suspension of legislation pending consideration is an exception and not the rule." The apex court further noted that interfering with the selection of election commissioners will result in chaos and may lead to a constitutional breakdown.

It has been about a week since Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the new Haryana Chief Minister after Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation. On Friday, days after CM Saini expanded his cabinet, Haryana Council of Ministers were allocarted portfolios. CM Saini kept the Home Ministry to himself. The portfolios were allocated late Friday night, a PTI report said. According to a government order, CM Nayab Singh Saini will keep the Home, Revenue and Disaster Management, Youth Empowerment, Information and Public Relations and Languages and Culture, Mines and Geology and Foreign Cooperation departments.