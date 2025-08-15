Friday, August 15, 2025 | 08:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail: PM Modi in I-Day speech

India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail: PM Modi in I-Day speech

In his 12th Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor and says India has set a new normal against terrorism

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

“We will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday as he addressed the nation on the 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort in Delhi. It was his 12th consecutive Independence Day address.
 
After hoisting the national flag, PM Modi opened his speech by calling the festival of freedom “a festival of 1.4 billion resolutions” and extended greetings to all Indians. He said the Constitution had been guiding the nation “like a lighthouse” for the past 75 years.
 

PM Modi hails India's success in Operation Sindoor

 
Praising the Indian armed forces, PM Modi saluted them for executing Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists
 
 
PM Modi said that after the attack, the Indian armed forces were given complete freedom to decide the strategy, to set the target, and the forces achieved what had not happened in decades. 
 
Speaking about the damage inflicted by the Indian armed forces during the night of May 6-7, PM Modi said that the devastation in Pakistan was so extensive that new revelations are emerging every day. 

He further added that India has been tolerating terrorism for decades, but a new normal has been established now. The Prime Minister said that India will no longer separate the act of terrorism from those backing it. 
Backing the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the downgrading of the diplomatic ties, PM Modi said, "blood and water will not run together anymore". He further added that Indians know that the Indus treaty is one-sided.  

PM Modi backs self-reliance and Atmanirbharta

 
PM Modi says that Indians must be aware to be Atmanirbhar. "Atmanirbharta is not restricted solely to rupee, pound, or dollar. It is related to our capabilities. Made in India worked so well that the enemy didn't even realise what was destroying them. Imagine, had we not been Atmanirbhar, could we have executed Operation Sindoor as smoothly?" he said.
     

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

