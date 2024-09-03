Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: Mamata Banerjee-govt to table anti-rape bill in Bengal Assembly today

The West Bengal Assembly will see the introduction of an anti-rape bill on Tuesday by the Mamata Banerjee administration. This proposed law seeks the death penalty for rapists whose actions result in the victim's death or permanent vegetative state. It also mandates life imprisonment without parole for rape and gang rape convictions. The bill, named 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' aims to enhance protection for women and children by modifying and introducing new provisions concerning rape and sexual offenses.



A two-day special Assembly session, starting Monday, was called following the rape and murder of a female medical professional at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital last month. State Law Minister Moloy Ghatak is set to present the bill.

Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari has criticized the convening of this special session, claiming it was a unilateral decision by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without consulting the opposition.



Terming the West Bengal government "chicken-hearted," West Bengal BJP General Secretary and MLA Agnimitra Paul on Monday accused the West Bengal Police of being in experts in syndicating and 'Tolabazi' and said that BJP will fight against this. "Unfortunately, the government has a very small heart. Mamata Banerjee's government is chicken-hearted. An obituary was presented in the Assembly for former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. We were shocked to see that the name of our sister from RG Kar was not there. When our LoP spoke against this, the Speaker asked us to say the name. We cannot say the name but they could have addressed her as the 'RG Kar daughter'. This shows the attitude of the government. The CM carries out Padyatra and shouts 'Phaansi, Phaansi' and makes Kapil Sibal stand in the SC," Agnimitra Paul told ANI.