Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: Mamata Banerjee-govt to table anti-rape bill in Bengal Assembly today
Kolkata murder-rape case updates: Catch all the news developments related to the investigation here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The West Bengal Assembly will see the introduction of an anti-rape bill on Tuesday by the Mamata Banerjee administration. This proposed law seeks the death penalty for rapists whose actions result in the victim's death or permanent vegetative state. It also mandates life imprisonment without parole for rape and gang rape convictions. The bill, named 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' aims to enhance protection for women and children by modifying and introducing new provisions concerning rape and sexual offenses.
A two-day special Assembly session, starting Monday, was called following the rape and murder of a female medical professional at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital last month. State Law Minister Moloy Ghatak is set to present the bill.
A two-day special Assembly session, starting Monday, was called following the rape and murder of a female medical professional at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital last month. State Law Minister Moloy Ghatak is set to present the bill.
Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari has criticized the convening of this special session, claiming it was a unilateral decision by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without consulting the opposition.
Terming the West Bengal government "chicken-hearted," West Bengal BJP General Secretary and MLA Agnimitra Paul on Monday accused the West Bengal Police of being in experts in syndicating and 'Tolabazi' and said that BJP will fight against this. "Unfortunately, the government has a very small heart. Mamata Banerjee's government is chicken-hearted. An obituary was presented in the Assembly for former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. We were shocked to see that the name of our sister from RG Kar was not there. When our LoP spoke against this, the Speaker asked us to say the name. We cannot say the name but they could have addressed her as the 'RG Kar daughter'. This shows the attitude of the government. The CM carries out Padyatra and shouts 'Phaansi, Phaansi' and makes Kapil Sibal stand in the SC," Agnimitra Paul told ANI.
Terming the West Bengal government "chicken-hearted," West Bengal BJP General Secretary and MLA Agnimitra Paul on Monday accused the West Bengal Police of being in experts in syndicating and 'Tolabazi' and said that BJP will fight against this. "Unfortunately, the government has a very small heart. Mamata Banerjee's government is chicken-hearted. An obituary was presented in the Assembly for former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. We were shocked to see that the name of our sister from RG Kar was not there. When our LoP spoke against this, the Speaker asked us to say the name. We cannot say the name but they could have addressed her as the 'RG Kar daughter'. This shows the attitude of the government. The CM carries out Padyatra and shouts 'Phaansi, Phaansi' and makes Kapil Sibal stand in the SC," Agnimitra Paul told ANI.
12:23 PM
Junior doctors hold protest in Kolkata demanding resignation of Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal
Junior doctors held a protest demanding the immediate resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here. Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), Traffic, Rupesh Kumar met the protesting doctors on Monday. "We have implemented Section 163 BNS and Section 144 CRPC so that no one can assemble in the area. If they want to send the delegation they can come and see the senior officer and give the letter if they want to," Kumar told ANI.
12:22 PM
All steps on tabling anti-rape Bill in assembly taken by Mamata unilaterally: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday claimed that all steps on tabling an anti-rape Bill in the West Bengal Assembly were taken unilaterally by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and not by the Speaker as is the practice. Asserting that he is always in favour of exemplary punishment for rapist-murderers, Adhikari regretted that the BJP was allotted only one hour during the two-hour debate for the bill in the assembly on September 3.
12:18 PM
Bengal to table Bill for death penalty in rape cases today: Details here
Nearly a month after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, the West Bengal government, led by Mamata Banerjee, is set to introduce the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) 2024 in the state Assembly today. This Bill seeks to impose the death penalty on individuals convicted of rape that results in death or leaves the victim in a vegetative state. Read here for more details.
10:22 AM
Mamata Banerjee govt to table anti-rape bill in Assembly today
The Mamata Banerjee government will table the anti-rape bill in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday. The proposed legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state. Additionally, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape and gangrape.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:49 AM IST