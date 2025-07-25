LIVE news updates: French President Macron says France will recognise Palestine as state
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has strongly criticised France’s decision to formally recognise the state of Palestine. In a sharply worded post on X, Rubio described the move as “a slap in the face to the victims of the 7 October attack,” stating that the United States firmly opposes President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to seek recognition at the United Nations General Assembly. He further argued that the decision serves Hamas propaganda and undermines efforts towards peace. Macron announced on Thursday that France intends to recognise Palestine during the UNGA session in September.
Separately, the Haryana government has approved a budget of ₹665 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM-POSHAN) scheme, commonly known as the mid-day meal programme. In the 2024–25 financial year, ₹478 crore was spent on providing meals to schoolchildren across the state. The budget for 2025–26 was cleared at a state-level steering-cum-monitoring committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday.
A magnitude-6.6 earthquake struck in the South Pacific near the island nation of Samoa on Friday, but caused no apparent damage. The quake occurred 440 kilometers (273 miles) southwest of the capital Apia at a depth of 314 kilometers (195 miles), the US Geological Survey said.
Light rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that light rain and thunderstorms are likely to affect Delhi. The Safdarjung observatory, which serves as the city's base station, recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.
Bihar failed to submit utilisation certificates of projects worth over Rs 70,000 crore: CAG
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has pulled up the Bihar government for failing to submit utilisation certificates for projects worth Rs 70,877 crore. The report of the CAG on State Finances for the year 2023-24 was tabled in the state assembly on Thursday.
Court orders auction of ex-MLA’s sports academy in ₹512 cr fraud case
A special anti-money laundering court has ordered the auction of properties linked to former MLA Vivekanand Shankar Patil to facilitate repayment to creditors of a cooperative bank based in Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The properties, comprising a multi-acre sports academy and a land parcel in Panvel, have been attached by probe agencies in an alleged fraud of over Rs 512 crore at the Karnala Nagari Sahakari (cooperative) Bank.
