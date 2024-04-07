LIVE: PM Modi to begin BJP's LS poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh today
LIVE updates: PM Modi's Madhya Pradesh campaign ahead of LS polls, Israeli march streets in protest against Netanyahu, and more. Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh today by leading a roadshow in the Jabalpur constituency. Party leaders announced that he will also address a rally in Balaghat on Tuesday. The roadshow, spanning 1.2 kilometers, will commence from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing this evening and conclude at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in the Gorakhpur locality of Jabalpur. Both Balaghat and Jabalpur constituencies fall under the Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh which has considerable tribal votes.
The anti-government protesters once again marched the streets in Israel, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanding early elections in the country amid the ongoing war with in Gaza. The demonstrators took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Caesarea and Haifa on Saturday, according to CNN, where they called for the release of the hostages by waving Israeli flags and holding signs featuring their images. Israelis have been expressing increasing dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's management of the ongoing conflict with Hamas, and the release of the hostages who have been held in Gaza since October 7 attack.
On Saturday, TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu declared that Janasena, BJP, and TDP have united forces with the goal of ousting the ruling YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh. Naidu emphasized the importance of preventing the division of the anti-incumbency vote. Speaking at a public meeting in Pedakurapadu, Palnadu district, as part of his election campaign, the former chief minister asserted that the NDA partners have come together for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh's future.
8:59 AM
Let us all pledge to fight together against scourge of diseases: Union Minister Amit Shah on World Health Day
8:35 AM
Four dead, around 30 injured as bus overturns in Karnataka
Four people were killed when a private bus heading to Gokarna from Bengaluru overturned early this morning near Holalakere town. About 30 people were injured in this accident and the condition of eight of them is critical. According to police, the injured have been shifted to Holalakere Taluk Hospital while the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary.
8:32 AM
LS polls: Janasena, BJP and TDP joined hands to rid Andhra Pradesh of ruling YSRCP, says TDP supremo Naidu
8:29 AM
Protests erupt in Israel demanding Netanyahu's resignation and early elections
8:26 AM
PM Modi to begin BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh today
First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 8:21 AM IST