LIVE: PM Modi to begin BJP's LS poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh today

The anti-government protesters once again marched the streets in Israel, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanding early elections in the country amid the ongoing war with in Gaza. The demonstrators took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Caesarea and Haifa on Saturday, according to CNN, where they called for the release of the hostages by waving Israeli flags and holding signs featuring their images. Israelis have been expressing increasing dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's management of the ongoing conflict with Hamas, and the release of the hostages who have been held in Gaza since October 7 attack.



On Saturday, TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu declared that Janasena, BJP, and TDP have united forces with the goal of ousting the ruling YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh. Naidu emphasized the importance of preventing the division of the anti-incumbency vote. Speaking at a public meeting in Pedakurapadu, Palnadu district, as part of his election campaign, the former chief minister asserted that the NDA partners have come together for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh's future.