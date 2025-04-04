Friday, April 04, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Lok Sabha adjourned sine die as Budget session ends, 16 Bills passed

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die as Budget session ends, 16 Bills passed

During the session, the government completed its budgetary exercise after the Lok Sabha gave its nod to the demands for grants for the various ministries as well as the Finance Bill

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Speaker Om Birla read out his valedictory remarks and adjourned the House sine die (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing down the curtains on the Budget session which began on January 31.

As soon as the House met at 12 noon after an adjournment over remarks by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out his valedictory remarks and adjourned the House sine die (indefinitely till the new session is convened).

He said as many as 16 bills were passed during the session and the House productivity was pegged at over 118 per cent.

As he spoke, opposition members were raising slogans against Birla's observation against Gandhi that her claim that the Waqf amendment Bill was bulldozed without discussion was unfortunate and against dignity of the House.

 

During the session, the government completed its budgetary exercise after the Lok Sabha gave its nod to the demands for grants for the various ministries as well as the Finance Bill.

The budget for Manipur, under central rule, was also cleared.

The Waqf amendment bill, which witnessed a showdown between the government and the Opposition, was passed by Parliament as the two Houses sat for long hours to clear the law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Waqf Protest, Protest

LIVE news updates: Congress to challenge constitutionality of Waqf Bill in Supreme Court

L2: Empuraan

ED searches Empuraan producer Gopalan's chit fund firm in FEMA case

Punjab police constable

Punjab constable arrested with 17.7 gms of heroin, dismissed from service

PremiumUK colleges, UK education, Indian students

Indian students bankroll global universities, US to UK and Canada

Virgin Atlantic

Fliers stranded for 40 hours on Virgin Atlantic flight 'freezing in Turkey'

Topics : Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Speaker Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon