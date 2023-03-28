close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protest on Adani-Hindenburg issue

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Tuesday amid noisy protests by the Congress-led opposition members, seeking a probe in the Adani issue

IANS New Delhi
Indian Parliament, (Photo: Wikipedia)

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Tuesday amid noisy protests by the Congress-led opposition members, seeking a probe in the Adani issue.

In a repeat of Monday, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings in less than a minute of the Lok Sabha having convened for the day.

Congress and DMK members again turned up in black clothes and rushed to the well of the House as soon as proceedings of the Lok Sabha began.

They raised slogans and showed placards, alleging collusion between businessman Gautam Adani and the Prime Minister, while seeking a probe in the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Amid pandemonium, Birla adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

--IANS

Also Read

Opposition seeks to raise Adani issue; Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Adani vs Hindenburg: Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe

If nothing to hide, why govt running from JPC probe into Adani issue: Cong

Any committee other than JPC will be exercise in 'exoneration': Congress

Oppn to demonstrate outside Parliament to seek JPC probe into Adani issue

BSF shoots down another Pakistani drone in Punjab, seizes contraband

Cong MPs give suspension of business notice over Adani row, Rahul's barring

India, Africa face common threats like terrorism: Army chief Pande

FM Sitharaman to seek LS nod for passing Competition Amendment Bill

Enforcement Directorate conduct searches in Chhattisgarh coal levy case

ans/dpb

 

Topics : Hindenburg Report | Lok Sabha | Opposition | Congress | Adani Group

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon