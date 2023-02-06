JUST IN
Business Standard

Oppn to demonstrate outside Parliament to seek JPC probe into Adani issue

Opposition parties will stage a demonstration on Monday outside the Parliament House to demand a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) against the Adani Group, souces said

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Oppn to demonstrate outside Parliament to seek JPC probe into Adani issue. Photo: Bloomberg

Opposition parties will stage a demonstration on Monday outside the Parliament House to demand a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group, souces said.

Sources said that before the demonstration, the Opposition parties led by Congress will meet at 9.30 a.m. to finalise a strategy for the day in Parliament.

On Friday, both houses of the Parliament were adjourned amid sloganeering by Opposition parties to seek discussion on the issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that the government has nothing to do with the matter and the Opposition is raising it as it is bereft of issues.

"Government has nothing to do with it (Adani group issue)... The Opposition is disrupting the house as it has no other issues," the Parliamentary Affairs minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 09:25 IST

