Bedlam in Lok Sabha goes on over ex-Army chief Naravane's 'memoirs'

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were washed out for much of the day on Wednesday as the face-off between the Opposition and treasury benches over the ‘memoirs’ of former Army chief M M Naravane, specifically about his version of the India-China border clashes of August 2020, continued for the third consecutive day.

Government floor managers had indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address at 5 pm. However, the chair adjourned the House for the day amid continuing Opposition protests.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned twice, just after 11 am and then again around 12.15 pm, following Opposition protests.

When it reconvened at 12 pm, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal read out a statement on the India-US trade agreement as the Opposition members protested.

Congress members had brought banners and posters featuring the former Army chief and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was seen flashing a book in the House. The Speaker adjourned the House until 2 pm.

Addressing reporters in the premises of Parliament House complex, Gandhi held up the ‘unreleased’ memoir of former Army chief Naravane's to claim that the Prime Minister shed responsibility during the India-China conflict in 2020 and passed the buck on to the general.

Gandhi said India’s youth should know that the ‘book’ exists despite the government claiming otherwise.

Gandhi said Naravane has written the full account of what happened in Ladakh. He said he has been told that he cannot quote from this “memoir” in the Lok Sabha. “The main line is what the PM said – ‘jo uchit samjho wah karo’.”

The chief of army staff Gen Naravane called Rajnath and said, “Chinese tanks have come on Kailash ridge, ‘what should we do?’ Rajnath Singh did not reply to him at first. He (Naravane) asked S Jaishankar, NSA (Ajit Doval) and Rajnath Singh ji, but did not get a reply,” the Congress leader said, citing the 'memoir'.

“He (Naravane) again called Rajnath ji who said ‘I will ask from the top’. There was a standing order from the top that if 'Chinese forces come in then do not fire on them without asking us'. Naravane ji and our army wanted to fire on those tanks because they had entered our territory,” Gandhi said. “Narendra Modi gave the message - 'jo uchit samjho woh karo'. Meaning he shed responsibility. 'Unhone army chief se kaha aapko jo karna hai karo meri bas ki nahi hai' (He told the army chief, you do whatever you want, it is beyond me)" Gandhi said, citing the book.

The former Congress chief said the former Army chief has written that he felt alone and was abandoned by the entire establishment. “This is what they are scared of me saying in Parliament,” Gandhi said. “I don't think the PM will have the guts to come to the Lok Sabha today. If he comes, I am going to give him this book,” he added.

As the Congress MPs protested at the Parliament House complex, Gandhi exchanged barbs with Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, calling him a traitor. The minister retorted with “desh ke dushman” (enemy of the nation) jibe.

Soon after, BJP leaders held a press conference at the party’s headquarters with Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri claiming that Gandhi did not just insult Bittu with his remarks but the entire Sikh community.

Puri alleged that Gandhi's remarks reflected his mindset and his family's deep-seated hatred against Sikhs.

When the Lok Sabha re-assembled at 2 pm, BJP member Nishikant Dubey referred to such books as “Edwina and Nehru” and “Mitrokhin Archive” among others and made remarks targeting former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Telugu Desam Party member Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the chair, said he cannot allow this as the Speaker had already given a ruling, disallowing such comments. Irate Congress and Opposition MPs charged towards Dubey, leading to the adjournment of the House till 5pm. After the House was adjourned, Congress MPs met Speaker Om Birla to protest the Chair's decision to allow Dubey to speak quoting from books, contending that the Leader of the Opposition had been denied such an opportunity. Opposition members demanded suspension of Dubey from the House for his remarks.

When the House reconvened at 5pm, with BJP’s Sandhya Rai in the chair, women MPs from the opposition ranks led by Congress member Varsha Gaikwad protested against Dubey and marched towards the prime minister's chair with banners in hand. The PM was slated to reply to the discussion at the time. The PM, however, was not in the House. The chair adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Later, Gandhi said in a social media post in Hindi, “As I said, PM Modi won't come to Parliament because he is scared and doesn't want to face the truth.”

On Tuesday, eight protesting Opposition MPs were suspended for the rest of the Budget session, which concludes on April 2, for "unruly behaviour".

