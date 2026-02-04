'Has India compromised under US pressure': Kharge on India-US trade deal

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday questioned the manner in which the Indo-US trade deal was announced at a time Parliament was in session, and asked whether India had compromised in any manner under US "pressure".

He also asked whether India has agreed to zero tariffs on American imports, as claimed by US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, he also asked whether the country's farmers were secure and whether India has opened the agriculture sector for the US agriculture market.

He said India and the United States enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership driven by shared values since several years now.

"The Indo-US Nuclear Deal signed under former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh was a prime example of our commitment to mutual progress. The Congress-UPA government was transparent in its approach in regularly taking Parliament into confidence while inking the various agreements of the landmark deal.

"Contrast this with the present scenario, where the nation does not know any aspect of the trade deal, announced by President Trump," he said in his post.

Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet was on thanking him for reducing tariffs to 18 percent, but did not mention anything about the deal.

"Parliament is in session, but the Modi government used an outside platform to talk about the deal, without divulging any details.

"Three key questions, among others remain unanswered - Has India compromised in any manner under US pressure? Have we agreed to ZERO tariffs on American imports, as claimed by Mr. Trump? Would our farmers be secure? Have we, fully or partially opened up our agricultural sectors for the US Agri market?" he asked in his post.

"Would India stop buying oil from Russia ? What has India conveyed to Russia in this regard?," he also asked.

"Parliament and 140 crore people of India have the right to know," the Congress chief stressed.

India and the US have agreed on a framework for a trade deal under which Washington will bring down tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 50 per cent.