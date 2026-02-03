Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Parliament Budget session: 8 Oppn MPs suspended over 'unruly behaviour'

Parliament Budget session: 8 Oppn MPs suspended over 'unruly behaviour'

Eight Opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha during the Budget session for unruly behaviour after repeated disruptions and protests in the House over the President's Address debate

Lok Sabha, LS

The row began on Monday when the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, started speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eight Opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for “unruly behaviour”, including tearing papers and throwing them towards the Chair during proceedings.
 
The suspended members are Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Prashant Padole, S Venkataraman and Dean Kuriakose.
 
The suspension came amid continued disruptions in the House over the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. When the Lok Sabha met at 3 pm after several adjournments, Dilip Saikia, who was presiding over the House, named the eight Congress MPs facing action.
 
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju later moved a resolution seeking the suspension of the eight MPs for the remainder of the Budget session, which is scheduled to end on April 2.
 
 
The House passed the resolution through a voice vote. Following this, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid continued uproar.

Also Read

cyber insurance

Cyber insurance explained: Shield against online fraud and ID theft

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

'Dark clouds of uncertainty lifted': DFS secretary on India-US trade deal

Parliament, Lok sabha

Opposition walks out seeking Indo-US trade deal debate, govt hits back

Changi airport, Singapore

Singapore sees over 1.2 million Indian visitors in 2025: What drove growth

gold loan interest rate

New baggage rules: How much gold jewellery you can bring in without duty

 

Disruptions linked to Rahul Gandhi’s speech

 
The row began on Monday when the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, started speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Gandhi attempted to quote from an unpublished memoir of former Army chief MM Naravane related to the 2020 India-China border conflict.
 
This led to repeated interruptions and adjournments in the House, with the Opposition protesting against not being allowed to quote from the unpublished material.
 

Congress protests outside Parliament

 
On Tuesday, Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest outside the Parliament building against the suspension of their colleagues. 
  Reacting to the suspension, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "This is ridiculous. In a democracy, every member should have the right to speak, and their concerns should be heard"
 
Suspended Congress MP Hibi Eden said the Opposition would continue its protest both inside and outside Parliament. "The Leader of Opposition clearly mentioned why he is not able to speak inside the Parliament. It is because of the kind of surrender the Prime Minister has made in front of America, how the trade agreement was signed, and the shady things which have happened in the trade agreement... We will continue our protest inside and outside the house..."
 

NDA MPs criticise Opposition conduct

 
LJP-Ram Vilas MP Arun Bharti criticised the Opposition’s approach, saying, "The opposition's approach to the Reply to the President's address has been very negative. Opposition is important for democracy, but there is a way to oppose things. You cannot throw papers at the Speaker. The opposition will have to understand that the House belongs to the people of the country..."
 
BJP MP Anurag Thakur also strongly condemned the incident. He said, "...LoP Rahul Gandhi insulted democracy and Parliament. He had just one intention -- to insult Indian soldiers. That is the only agenda Congress is left with. When they felt that a fantastic Budget was presented, the Opposition was left with nothing else to say. So, pieces of paper were torn and thrown at the Chair."
 
"This is the arrogance of one party and one family. This is the intoxication of power," Thakur added.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh

PM completely surrendered to appease Trump: Cong slams govt on trade deals

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi's claims on India-China conflict trigger uproar in Lok Sabha

Praful Patel

Praful Patel denies reports of being appointed NCP's national president

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Special campaign conducted in Uttar Pradesh for SIR of electoral rolls

Punjab Congress asked suspended party leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu to aplogise for defamatory remarks. (Photo: Instagram/@navjot1618)

I have quit Congress: Navjot Kaur slams party's Punjab unit chief Warring

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Budget session Parliament Congress Opposition parties Suspension of MPs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNew Baggage Rules 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance