Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Phase 2 witnesses 70.21% voting in Kerala
Second phase of polling concluded for 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories under the general elections 2024 on Friday, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala recording 72.70 per cent voter turnout. Kerala, where polling has been completed for all 20 Lok Sabha seats in the second phase of the general elections on Friday, recorded a voter turnout of 70.21 per cent till the last report, according to data shared by the Election Commission (EC).
Moving on to the West Asia, Hamas said that it’s considering the latest counterproposal by Israel on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, according to a Bloomberg that cited Agence France-Presse report. Despite more than six months of conflict with Israel in Gaza, negotiations have not resulted in peace, with Hamas maintaining that any agreement must bring an end to the hostilities by Israel.
India's crude oil imports declined by 1.1 per cent in March from a year earlier to 20.69 million metric tonnes, government data released on Friday showed, reported Reuters. Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell's (PPAC) website also showed imports of crude oil products were down nearly 12 per cent to 3.83 million tonnes on a yearly basis, while product exports decreased 6.4 per cent to 5.66 million tonnes over the same period.
9:28 AM
LS polls: Smriti Irani addresses public rally in Amethi, UP
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani attended a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.
9:16 AM
Amritpal Singh to contest LS polls from Khadoor Sahib as Independent
Pro-Khalistani separatist and Chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Khadoor Sahib Lok seat as an Independent candidate, said his mother Balwinder Kaur on Saturday.
9:08 AM
Two CRPF personnel killed, another 2 injured in militant attack in Manipur
Two CRPF personnel were killed and another two were injured as militants allegedly attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
8:52 AM
Loved ones await recovery of 2 bodies from Baltimore bridge wreckage
It has been more than a month since six members of a roadwork crew plunged to their deaths when a container ship lost power and crashed into one of the bridge's supporting columns. Four bodies have been recovered, but search for Luna and another worker, Jose Mynor Lopez, is still ongoing.
8:40 AM
8:39 AM
First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 8:39 AM IST