Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Look forward to fostering ties with partners in UK, says Mamata Banerjee

Look forward to fostering ties with partners in UK, says Mamata Banerjee

Speaking at the High Commission of India in London where she attended a high-tea reception, CM Banerjee called the relationship very deep

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

South 24 Parganas: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of various development projects at Sagar Island, ahead of the ‘Gangasagar Mela’ festival, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is on a visit to the UK spoke about how Bengal is looking forward to further cement ties with partners in UK and beyond.

Speaking at the High Commission of India in London where she attended a high-tea reception, CM Banerjee called the relationship "very deep" as pre-independence, Kolkata served as the capital of India. 

She said that now, "Kolkata is the cultural capital of India".

CM Banerjee highlighted that it is now the "main job destination investment hub, skill hub, women empowerment hub, education hub, small scale industry hub, sports hub, everything."

She shared the details in a series of posts on X and said, "It was a privilege to be hosted by Shri Vikram K. Doraiswami at India House, London, for a high tea reception. The gathering brought together a diverse spectrum of voices united in their commitment to strengthening Bengal-Britain ties. As we navigate a changing world, meaningful partnerships driven by trust are more vital than ever. Today's exchange reaffirmed the immense potential that lies ahead."

 

 

 

CM Banerjee further added that the event brought together the official and business delegation from Bengal alongside eminent leaders from the industry, cultural, and social sectors in the UK, all of whom were united by a shared vision for deeper collaboration.

"Our discussions centred on strengthening economic partnerships, enhancing people-to-people ties, and exploring new avenues of cooperation that benefit both Bengal and Britain. By harnessing our collective potential, we aim to create opportunities that are mutually enriching and future-ready. Bengal has always believed in building bridges, not walls. As we continue to expand our global footprint, we look forward to fostering stronger ties with our partners in the UK and beyond", she wrote on X.

Earlier after touching down in London, she took a walk and interacted with people. Calling London and Kolkata cities that value history and tradition, she had expressed optimism for her visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chhaava movie

'Chhaava' screening in Parliament likely on Thursday, PM Modi to attend

Shihan Hussaini

Actor, karate legend Shihan Hussaini passes away at 60 due to leukemia

Kunal Kamra, Eknath Shinde

Mumbai Police issue notice to Kamra for 'derogatory' remarks against Shinde

Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra, Shiv Sena

LIVE: Freedom of speech is there, but there should be limit, says Shinde on Kamra jibe

Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra, Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde says Kamra's remark driven by agenda: 'Job done for money'

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Britain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon