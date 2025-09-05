Friday, September 05, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / President Murmu presents National Teacher Awards to 45 exemplary teachers

President Murmu presents National Teacher Awards to 45 exemplary teachers

Ranging from innovative pedagogy to inspiring first-generation learners, the awardees played a key role in shaping young minds across India

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, center, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and others during the ‘National Teachers Awards 2025’ ceremony | PTI

President Droupadi Murmu, center, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and others during the ‘National Teachers Awards 2025’ ceremony | PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday gave the National Teacher Awards to 45 teachers from across the country for their exemplary contribution to teaching and learning.

From novel methods of teaching, dedication to students' growth to attempts to enhance learning achievements in difficult environments, the awardees were recognised at the annual award ceremony.

Ranging from innovative pedagogy to inspiring first-generation learners, the awardees played a key role in shaping young minds across India.

Among the awardees is M Devananda Kumar, Faculty of Telugu at Dr Lakireddy Hanimireddy Government Degree College, Mylavaram, Andhra Pradesh, who has received the award for his innovative teaching practices.

 

His work includes creating thallapatra granthas (palm-leaf manuscripts), producing educational videos for LMS, and earning prestigious accolades for his contributions to education, his citation read.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Teachers' commitment, compassion noteworthy': PM Modi on Teachers' Day

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi gives 'homework' to teachers: Promote Swadeshi, vocal for local

Happy Teachers day 2025

Happy Teachers' Day 2025: Wishes, quotes to share with your teachers

teachers day 2025 speech

Teachers' Day 2025 speech ideas: How to draft a good speech for the day?

Teacher's Day 2025

Teachers' Day 2025: Why is it celebrated? Who was Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Similarly, Proshanto Kr Saha, Faculty of Psychology at Rajiv Gandhi Central University, Arunachal Pradesh, has been recognised for his expertise in forensic psychology and neuropsychology, with more than 14 years of academic service.

"He established a Neuropsychology Lab, developed intervention training modules, led major research projects, and extended psychological support to child abuse victims, reflecting his commitment to both academic excellence and social impact, the citation said.

Ahead of the awards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the National Award-winning teachers. In a light-hearted remark, he said that while teachers usually give homework to students, he wanted to assign one to themto lead campaigns promoting swadeshi products and strengthen the Make in India and Vocal for Local movements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news: Trump says will impose tariffs on semiconductor imports 'very shortly'

Kapil Sibal, Kapil, Sibal

'Will approach SC': Sibal on HC rejecting Umar Khalid's bail plea

birth, birthrate, baby, infant, newborn

India's infant mortality rate hits historic low of 25; big states struggle

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border

Army carries out rescue operation for South Korean nationals in Ladakh

Jitendra Singh

Weather improves in Kathua, efforts on to restore roads: Jitendra Singh

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Teacher's day Teachers Education ministry education system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon