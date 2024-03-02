LoP Bhupinder Hooda seeks compensation for crops damaged due to hailstorms

He alleged that for the last several seasons, the BJP-JJP government in the state is not giving any compensation to the farmers for their losses | Photo: PTI

Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday demanded compensation for the farmers, who suffered damage to crops due to hailstorms.

He said that hailstorms damaged crops in many areas, including Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari, Bhiwani, Ambala, Kurukshetra Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Karnal Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind and Charkhi Dadri.

In a statement, Hooda demanded that the state government should get 'girdawari' (survey to assess loss) done at the earliest and compensate the farmers.

He said that unseasonal rains and hailstorms have caused huge damage to the standing crops of wheat and mustard, adding the extent of damage was aggravated due to strong winds.

Hooda said this has led to a situation where the farmers fear that production would decrease.

He alleged that for the last several seasons, the BJP-JJP government in the state is not giving any compensation to the farmers for their losses.

"Even after so many months, the flood affected farmers have not yet received compensation worth hundreds of crores," Hooda claimed.

Rains coupled with hailstorm lashed many places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, bringing down maximum temperatures a few degrees below normal.