Tewari moves adjournment notice in LS to discuss freedom of speech to MPs

MP from Anandpur Sahib on Tuesday moved an adjournment notice in the to discuss to MPs.

The notice comes in wake of proceedings against Rahul Gandhi on issue of privilege on complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

He said that the House should suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the issue.

"Essence, substance and spirit of accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution. Article 105 of the Constitution of India deals with the powers and privileges of the Houses of Parliament and of the members and committees thereof. Article 105(1) categorically lays down that ..'there shall be in Parliament', subject, of course, to the Constitutional text and rules made by Parliament itself," Tewari's notice states.

"A necessary corollary of Article 105(1) is that such Rules must facilitate the specific right of expression granted to members of Parliament. It is this unfettered right to free expression in Parliament which forms the bedrock of democratic discussion and deliberation.

"Of late, there have been public discussions involving eminent constitutional functionaries about the contours of the right to free expression of Members of Parliament guaranteed under the Constitution."

"These discussions have centered on the question of what should be permissible speech. Prima facie, such enquiries militate against the right to freedom of speech of members of Parliament which is expressly protected by the Constitutional text. This issue is, therefore, central to the functioning of parliamentary democracy in the country," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)