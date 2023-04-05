close

Uttar Pradesh to have autonomous unified commission for teacher selection

Teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical colleges in Uttar Pradesh will now be selected through an autonomous commission that will be formed soon

IANS Lucknow
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical colleges in Uttar Pradesh will now be selected through an autonomous commission that will be formed soon.

The new commission will also conduct the UP Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) exam.

Currently, separate authorities, boards and commissions select these teachers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given necessary guidelines regarding the formation of 'Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Seva Chayan Ayog' (Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission) as an integrated commission for selection of candidates.

The chief minister said, "Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) should also be conducted through this new commission. It should be ensured that UPTET is held on time. Recruitment of teachers in non-government aided madrasas and minority educational institutions will be done through the new commission only."

"The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission will be formed as a corporate and integrated body of teachers' selection commissions. This integrated commission will prove to be useful in ensuring time-bound selection process, better utilisation of human resources and financial discipline," he added.

Guidelines regarding direct recruitment of teachers will be made by the commission. In relation to the appointment of teachers after completing the process of selection through selection test and interview, recommendations would be made to the appointing authority for the appointment of candidates," he said.

The government spokesman said that the new integrated commission will have a person like that of a vice-chancellor of universities or having long experience of Indian Administrative Service as its chairman.

Similarly, senior judges and experienced educationists would be its members. Other backward classes, scheduled castes/tribes, women and minorities would also be represented in the commission, he said.

Director General, school education, Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Kiran Anand said, "The benefit will be that this unified commission will exclusively engage in teachers' selections only for all the wings and will address the shortcomings that the previous selection process had faced in the past. There will be a lot more transparency and it will use a great deal of information technology."

Topics : Yogi Adityanath | Central Teacher Eligibility Test | Uttar Pradesh | Uttar Pradesh government | Indian education

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 8:55 AM IST

