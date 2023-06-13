Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a hotbed for start-ups led by women



Women entrepreneurs run 1,140 of the state's more than 2,600 registered start-ups, according to data shared by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) department.

Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a hotbed for start-ups, particularly those led by women.





Fifty-nine per cent of the financial assistance provided to the start-ups in Madhya Pradesh has gone to the ones led by women, Narhari said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said the state was seeing registration of 100 to 150 new start-ups every month. Saloni Sethi, the co-founder of Indore-based start-ups platform ‘Beyond Stree’, said PM Narendra Modi’s special attention to entrep­reneurship brought about the change in the sector.

"When women saw him walk the talk and create infrastructure for start-ups, they also came forward and started converting their ideas into business," Sethi said. Citing figures from a Nasscom report published in February, MSME Secretary P Narhari told Business Standard that women comprised 18 per cent of the entrepreneurs in India and 45.2 per cent in Madhya Pradesh.

'Beyond Stree', associated with over 80 start-ups run by women, offers a platform to women to communicate with each other and help in need.