Jaishankar hails Singapore's ratification of International Solar Alliance

"Singapore has ratified the International Solar Alliance. This is a big step because when a country like Singapore which is so active and motivational for many joins ISA fully, this is something very important," the EAM said.

Speaking at the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi on Monday, Jaishankar said that it is a big step because when a country like Singapore which is so active and motivational for many, joins ISA fully.

Taking to Twitter, Singapore in India wrote, "Today, Singapore Minister Dr Mohamad Maliki bin Osman deposited Singapore's @isolaralliance (ISA) Instrument of Ratification with India EAM HE @DrSJaishankar, signifying our decision to join collective efforts on climate action. @PMOIndia #OWOSOG #ISA #Renewables."

The International Solar Alliance (ISA), also called the International Agency for Solar Policy and Application is a group of 106 signatory countries (86 of which are members), the majority of which are sunshine countries that lie entirely or partially between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.

The alliance's main goal is to promote efficient solar energy use in order to lessen reliance on fossil fuels. This program was first presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who co-launched it with French President Emmanuel Macron at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris.

International Solar Alliance is also the treaty-based agency responsible for implementing One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG), which aims to transfer solar power-generated energy to other areas and meet electricity demands.

Meanwhile, speaking at the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi, the External Affairs Minister also spoke on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and added that it was understandable last year that the focus was on conflict, however over a period of time, a narrative began to take root that the conflict and its repercussions should not completely sideline the real concerns of the global south.

"It was understandable last year that the focus was on conflict. Over a period of time, a narrative began to take root that the conflict and its repercussions should not obfuscate or completely sideline the real concerns of the global south...We're in no way diminishing the seriousness of conflict and its consequences," the EAM said.

He further said, "We have approved unanimously two outcomes- one is a G20 Action Plan on Accelerating Progress in the Sustainable Development Goals, and the second is G20 High-Level Principles on Lifestyle for Sustainable Development."

Earlier today, Jaishankar also welcomed delegates at the venue for the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The event began on Sunday (June 11) and will continue till June 13.

Jaishankar will chair the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting scheduled between June 11-13 and a total of 200 delegates are expected to attend the meeting.

The Development Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi takes place in the midst of mounting developmental challenges that have been made worse by the slowdown in the global economy, debt distress, the effects of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss, rising poverty and inequality, the cost of living crisis, supply chain disruptions around the world, and geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

The Varanasi gathering follows the Voice of the Global South Summit, which was hosted by India in January 2023.

The decisions made at the Varanasi meeting will also have an impact on the United Nations SDG Summit, which will be held in New York in September.

Further, according to the official release, the meeting will consist of two main sessions -- one on 'Multilateralism: Collective Actions for Accelerating Progress towards SDGs' and another on 'Green Development: A LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Approach'.

Delegates from Brazil, Germany, Japan, Indonesia and China on Sunday arrived at the Varanasi Airport. Delegates experienced the culture of Varanasi and attended Ganga Aarti at the city's Dashashwamedh Ghat yesterday.

Delegates to the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting along with the EAM Jaishankar took part in the Ganga Arti ritual at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday evening. Jaishankar led the delegates on a cruise ride and sightseeing of the ghats.

Earlier, they were welcomed in a traditional way at Namo Ghat. Seeing the cultural artists dance, the delegates also shook a leg.