Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Madras Sappers called in for manual drilling at Uttarkashi tunnel

Earlier today, the plasma cutter arrived and began cutting the machine stuck in the pipeline

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A unit of Madras Sappers, an engineer group of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army has been called in at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel for manual drilling at the site where 41 workers have remained trapped for the past 15 days.
30 personnel of the engineer regiment have arrived at the spot to expedite the rescue operations.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
For manual drilling, the Indian Army along with civilians will do rat boring inside the tunnel.
"To do manual drilling, the Indian Army along with civilians will dig out the debris inside the tunnel with weapons like hands, hammers and chisels and then the pipe will be pushed forward from the platform built inside the pipe," an official said.
The official further stated that 41 people were safe and stable inside the tunnel.
Earlier today, the plasma cutter arrived and began cutting the machine stuck in the pipeline.
An official said that if the American Auger machine is removed from the pipeline by plasma cutters by evening, then the tunnel work can be completed in 15 hours.
Officials also informed that the rescue team engaged in the rescue operation has now decided that the pipeline will be sent forward by digging at small distances through manual drilling.
"Even if there is any obstruction in this process, that problem will be solved manually and the pipeline will be sent further to some distance," they said.
Also, the drone cameras are being used by experts to monitor the rescue operation that is underway here to bring out the 41 trapped workers.
Meanwhile, Union Minister General VK Singh reached the Silkyara tunnel site on Sunday where the rescue operation is underway to bring out the trapped workers.
After a portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.

Also Read

Steel rods blocking rescue efforts removed at Slikyara Tunnel collapse site

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: New equipment shows some results, raises hopes

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Laying of 12-metre pipeline still left

U'khand tunnel rescue: Manual drilling will start once Auger removed

LIVE: Madras Sappers called in for manual drilling at Uttarkashi tunnel

8 killed in lightning strikes, crops damaged as unseasonal rains hit Guj

PM Modi will visit Dubai to attend World Climate Action Summit, says MEA

Ayushman Bharat HWCs renamed as Ayushman Arogya Mandir, gets new tagline

U'khand tunnel rescue: Efforts on to retrieve broken parts of auger machine

Lowly paid, migrant workers at greater risk of injuries in auto sector

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Army rescue

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon