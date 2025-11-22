Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 03:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Magh Mela to host 120-150 mn pilgrims says UP CM; preparation in full swing

Magh Mela to host 120-150 mn pilgrims says UP CM; preparation in full swing

Adityanath said preparations have been scaled up compared to 2024, drawing from the experience of the "Mahakumbh 2025"

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Adityanath said the Mela will feature 42 parking sites, 25,000 toilets, 8,000 dustbins, and 3,000 sanitation workers on duty | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Prayagraj
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Magh Mela to be held in Prayagraj next year is expected to draw about 15 crore pilgrims, and will cover an 800-hectare area, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday after reviewing preparations on the ground.

Adityanath said, "We aim to ensure the Magh Mela is conducted with full grandeur and divinity."  Key bathing dates begin early this time. The first "snan (holy dip)" of the Magh Mela will be on Paush Purnima on January 3, while the second will be on Makar Sankranti on January 15, he added.

The third holy bath will be on Mauni Amavasya on January 18, the fourth on Basant Panchami (January 28), the fifth on Maghi Purnima (February 1) and the sixth on Mahashivratri (February 15), he said.

 

"We estimate that during one-and-a-half month-long Magh Mela, 12-15 crore pilgrims, including the 20-25 lakh 'kalpvasis', will take part in it," the chief minister told reporters.

"Kalpvas" is a month-long Hindu ritual practised by devotees, known as "Kalpvasis", at the Sangam in Prayagraj, especially during the Magh Mela.

Also Read

New York, USA

Upcoming NYC literary festival to showcase Mahakumbh, rise of Indians in US

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

'Sounds of Kumbha' nominated for Grammy in Best Global Music Album category

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Dropped bag caused stampede that killed 18 at New Delhi station: Vaishnaw

Ram mandir, Ayodhya

Religious tourism turns key revenue stream for travel, hospitality firmspremium

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh sparked ₹500 cr tax surge in UP, spurred economic growth: Report

Adityanath said the Mela will feature 42 parking sites, 25,000 toilets, 8,000 dustbins, and 3,000 sanitation workers on duty.

To ensure infrastructure readiness, the Public Works Department is laying checkered plates across 160 km and constructing seven pontoon bridges. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation has begun work to ensure uninterrupted supply and electrical safety, the CM said.

For water management, the irrigation department will maintain a 10,000-cusec flow at the Sangam, while the Namami Gange unit will oversee purity. The Jal Nigam is laying 242 km of water pipelines and 85 km of sewer lines to prevent any discharge into the Ganga or Yamuna, he said.

Health facilities will include two 20-bed hospitals, 12 primary health centres, and five each Ayurvedic and Homoeopathy clinics, the chief minister said.

A dedicated vector-control unit is also being set up, he added.

Adityanath said security arrangements will include 17 police stations, 42 outposts, 20 fire tenders, seven fire stations, 20 watchtowers, and a full water-police network with a station, control room and four sub-control rooms.

An 8 km deep-water barricade will also be installed. Additionally, 400 AI-enabled cameras and CCTV systems will support crowd density analysis, incident detection and sanitation monitoring, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will deploy 3,800 buses, including 75 electric shuttle buses connecting the city to the Mela area. A tent city is also being developed.

Adityanath said preparations have been scaled up compared to 2024, drawing from the experience of the "Mahakumbh 2025".

The event during the Hindu month of Magh is an annual pilgrimage in Prayagraj, where devotees bathe at the Sangam during auspicious dates, believing it brings spiritual purification and religious merit.

Magh Mela is held annually at Sangam, while the Maha Kumbh is held once every 12 years. According to UP government estimates, over 66 crore pilgrims visited the Maha Kumbh 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel law cases

Interim stay on action against ancestral house of Al-Falah chancellor

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi traffic police get ₹84 cr in fines during GRAP checks from Oct 14

George Kurian

Central agencies can intervene in Sabarimala gold loss issue: George Kurian

Rithala metro station, fire

Fire in Dharavi huts disrupts Harbour line trains, no injuries reported

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

GRAP IV measures now under GRAP III as Delhi air quality stays 'severe'

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Maha Kumbh Mela Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon