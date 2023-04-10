close

Maha govt releases Rs 177.8 cr for losses suffered by rain-affected farmers

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier given instructions to officials to process the damage assessment claims and disburse financial assistance, a statement issued by the government said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
The Maharashtra government on Monday said it has released Rs 177.80 crore relief to be disbursed to farmers who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains in March.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier given instructions to officials to process the damage assessment claims and disburse financial assistance, a statement issued by the government said.

After verification, the state government has disbursed Rs 177.80 crore to districts, where farmers suffered losses due to unseasonal rains last month, it said.

As per the statement, the Aurangabad revenue divisional commissioner has received Rs 84.75 crore, followed by Rs 63.09 crore to Nashik, Rs 24.57 crore to Amaravati and Rs 5.37 crore to Pune.

Topics : Eknath Shinde | Maharashtra | rains | farmers

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

